Brennan Elliot, 51, Celebrates His First Hallmark Movie Since the Passing of His Wife Camilla

Actor Brennan Elliot shared a celebratory Instagram post to thank fans for the success of “A Castle of Our Own” — his first Hallmark film since the passing of his wife, Camilla Row, who died in March 2025 after an eight-year battle with gastric cancer.

Elliot’s returning role on the Hallmark Channel premiered on June 27, just one year after his wife’s death. The romance film also stars Erica Cerra, who played opposite Elliot.

In his Instagram post, shared on Saturday, July 17, the 51-year-old actor expressed how thrilled he was for the reception of “A Castle of Our Own.” He also explained that he’ll be taking a few weeks away from social media for a much-needed “adventure” with his and Row’s two children, Liam, 13, and Luna, 11.

Brennan Elliot Celebrates the Success of ‘A Castle of Our Own’

“#happyfriday peeps! Wishing everyone a great weekend! Been a bit M.l.A since #acastleofourown aired @hallmarkchannel, and @hallmarkt, the reviews are in and everyone LOVED IT, which is fabulous and makes all of us very proud!!! Now going to take a couple week vacay with the babies on a long roadtrip! 😳😬 & wish us luck. The kids have never done one before so we will c. It’ll be a new adventure! When I’m back it’s ready to get back to work,” the Hallmark star wrote. “But for now it’s time to relax, rejuvenate and be at peace in nature! Happy summer peeps!”

Elliot’s role in “A Castle of Our Own” tells the story of a man named Adam who helps a lonesome architect, played by Cerra, rediscover joy and find unexpected romance. After filming, the Hallmark star later shared in an interview with PEOPLE that playing this specific character helped him to keep moving forward during the devastation of his wife’s passing.

“It’s tough to move forward when certain things happen to you, but you’ve got to keep plugging away,” he said. “I feel like this is the next chapter of my life.”

Brennan Elliot Talks About Living Again After Wife’s Passing

Elliot also opened up about his healing process and how it took at least 11 months after Row’s death for him to feel a fraction of normalcy again.

“Through therapy, I’m realizing I just needed to heal. I needed to spend some quiet time letting myself feel all the feelings I was feeling,” Elliot shared. “To sit and channel those feelings and talk about them is impossible until you’re calm and grounded. That happened for me in probably February this year. So that’s almost 11 months of a tough grind. And I feel like I’m starting to live again.”

When Elliot first announced last year that his wife died, he remembered her as the fun-loving woman he knew and loved throughout their 14 years of marriage.

“I love and am in love and will always be in love with you my baby! I know you are dancing and are on vacation in heaven and free from the grips of cancer,” Elliot wrote on Instagram at the time. “When the lord calls me and it’s my time I will see you in heaven and we will start dancing again!! 🙏🙏 I will always be your hot mess! 😂”

Although Elliot made his return to acting in “A Castle of Our Own,” word for his next role on the Hallmark Channel has not yet been shared.