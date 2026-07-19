‘The Way Home’ Star & Showrunner Talk About a Spinoff — Kat’s Baby? Del’s Future? Alice & Nick?

While those behind “The Way Home” did their best to wrap up multiple storylines and address unanswered questions before the show ended, there are still so many possibilities for the characters that viewers have come to know and love. That’s why fans may not only be wondering about what could have happened in Season 5, but might also be curious about a potential spinoff.

That’s also why you’ll surely be interested to find out that the show’s executive producer and one of the stars have talked about the possibility of a spinoff and even touched on what it might involve.

‘The Way Home: Port Haven Origins’ or ‘The Way Rome’?

Hallmark Del from “The Way Home”

While speaking to “The Way Home” showrunners and executive producers Heather Conkie and Alex Clarke, Variety asked, “Have you discussed the possibility of a spinoff? The Way Home: Port Haven Origins or something?”

“We would joke on set about how we could take it on the road,” Clarke said in response. “Do they pop up in the Trevi Fountain, and we call it ‘The Way Rome?’

Hallmark “The Way Home” from Hallmark

“But really, a Landry never gives up hope,” Clarke continued while referring to the main family in the show.

“We never say never,” she added. “This is a family. We would all love to come back together again in whatever capacity.”

“In the meantime, I feel very blessed that it isn’t goodbye,” Clarke noted. “We have created a really lovely family, and as much as we miss working together, they’re never gone.”

What a Spinoff Might Involve

Hallmark Alice from “The Way Home”

While “The Way Home: Port Haven Origins” sounds intriguing, that’s not the only idea for a potential spinoff. In fact, Sadie Laflamme-Snow, who played Alice on the show, has a suggestion.

During an interview with Us Weekly in April, Laflamme-Snow “noted there were unanswered questions between her character, Alice, and former love interest Nick.”

“‘The Way Home,’ which premiered in 2023, introduced three generations of women in the Landry family who stumble onto a pond on their land that allows them to time travel,” Us explains. “Alice was the first one to make the discovery, which led to her going back in time when her mother, Kat (Chyler Leigh), was her age. That paved the way for Alice to find love with teen Kat (Alex Hook) and teen Elliot’s (David Webster) childhood friend, Nick (Samuel Braun).”

“I feel like people — myself included — are very drawn to the Nick and Alice storyline,” Laflamme-Snow told Us. “I’m not suggesting something crazy with the age difference. But I feel like back to the 90s — that first summer — would be so cute.”

Hallmark Alice and Nick from “The Way Home”

That’s not all an Alice-centered spinoff could involve. In a Reddit thread discussing what could be next for the show despite it being canceled, one person wrote, “A Hallmark movie that shows Alice’s life and future would be great.”

Someone else loved that suggestion, saying, “I also think a movie would be a good idea!”

“I would like to see a prequel, sequel or spinoff set in the same universe,” another fan of the show added. “I want to see either a story focusing on KC, Fern or even the 1970s cast.”

That’s not to mention the fact that a spinoff could focus on the development of Kat and Elliot’s relationship (and their wedding…and baby!), or what comes next for Jacob, Abby and their child. A new show could also offer fans a look at Del and Sam’s future or even delve into storylines around other characters, like Rita. The possibilities seem endless!

Now, only time will tell if a spinoff ends up happening.