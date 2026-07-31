Taylor Swift Makes Heartbreaking Decision About Blake Lively’s Children: Report

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively have reached a sad point in their fading friendship as the pop star decides to step down from her role as godmother to the actress’s daughters.

Despite no longer being close, Lively has never spoken about any personal knowledge she has of Taylor from their decade-long friendship and isn’t expected to. An insider says Swift has “complete faith” that the actress will keep anything shared with her in confidence.

Swift and Lively have not publicly commented on these insider reports at this time.

Insiders Say Swift Made an Emotional Decision

Getty Actors Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively pose with their daughters as Ryan Reynolds is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Insiders told the Daily Mail that Swift has decided that she has “no choice” but to create distance right now following the settlement between Lively and Justin Baldoni.

“It was one of the toughest decisions she’s ever had to make,” the source said. “It was very emotional because she loves the girls. It hurt her heart, but she had no choice given the circumstances.”

While there’s been a lot of speculation about a rift between Lively and Swift, the decision to distance herself from Lively and her family was made a few months ago with her husband, and the couple is united on it.

“There was never an agreement in writing about her being the girls’ godmother. It was a verbal one between Taylor and Blake,” the source adds.

Lively was also a notable no-show at Swift’s July 3 nuptials to Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Swift Shared a Close Bond With Lively’s Daughters

Getty Taylor Swift performs on stage during the “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Wembley Stadium.

Swift was a frequent presence in the children’s lives and hosted Lively and her family at her Rhode Island home. Their names, James, Inez, and Betty, were also used as characters in her 2020 album, “Folklore.” Swift also gave the three sisters a shout-out from the stage while performing during the European leg of her Eras Tour in Madrid.

Sources close to Swift say that she’s heartbroken by the decision but that she views her marriage to Kelce as a new beginning.

“Taylor’s having the time of her life now that she is married; her family is great, her career is great, and she’s looking forward to the future. The only thing that is causing trouble in her life is Blake’s kids and not having the relationship she would like to have with them as their godmother,” an insider said.

The Pop Star Believes Distance Is Best for the Children

Getty Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

Swift believes that it would be unfair to the children to have a relationship with them while not being in contact with their parents.

“Taylor doesn’t believe it’s fair to anyone involved—especially the kids—to put them in the middle of such a strained situation. She believes stepping away is the most respectful path forward for all parties,” the insider continued.

The pop star hopes that the children will reconnect with her when they are older and able to make their own decisions.