What Happened to ‘Houses With History’ Stars Mike Lemieux, Jen Macdonald and Rich Soares? Where They Are Now

“Houses With History” became a fan favorite after its premiere on HGTV in 2021.

Hosts Mike Lemieux, Jenn Macdonald and Rich Soares were “three passionate preservationists looking to restore historic homes around Plymouth, Massachusetts,” according to the show’s description.

Saving a home meant saving a piece of history until the show was canceled after just two seasons.

So where are the hosts today, three years after the show wrapped?

Mike Lemieux and Jen Macdonald

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The Massachusetts couple — who met as children in the small town of Sandwich, Massachusetts — have been in the real estate business for more than a decade.

In 2013, the couple launched Full Circle Homes in Plympton, Massachusetts.

“Our primary focus is remodeling and restoring antique homes for our clients, where thoughtful design, planning and craftsmnship are essential,” the website explains. “We also design for clients on additions, new builds and newer home remodels, applying the same care. Interior design services are available nationwide, with construction services in Southern Massachusetts, South Shore and Cape Cod.”

Since the show’s cancellation, Mike and Jen have taken it upon themselves to keep their fans up to date on their restoration projects.

“We took the bull by the horns and launched our own YouTube channel,” Mike told Boston.com. “[Viewers] can follow along and see everything that they saw on HGTV, but with more behind-the-scenes footage and detail.”

Jen explained that since they began their house restoration company, Mike received his general contracting license.

“I started getting more in depth with interior design, and it just grew from there,” she told Boston.com. “We learned a lot from working on our own projects, and then we started taking on client projects, and now we’ve worked on, geez, I don’t even know … maybe 50-plus mostly antique homes on the South Shore, South Coast, and Cape Cod.”

The couple is currently juggling several projects, including a 300-year-old home in Dartmouth, another in Brewster, and a schoolhouse they purchased for $1.

Rich Soares

Rich served as the carpenter on the hit HGTV series. Like Jen and Mike, Rich also keeps fans in the loop on his current projects via social media.

He still works alongside the Massachusetts couple, as Jen shared a joint post with Rich after completing a Cape Cod project in 2024.

“Welcome Home to Cape Cod! Our brick workers home is up for sale now and live on mls,” the caption read. “The details: 3 bedroom, 1 bath. 1k square feet, gas fireplace, new custom kitchen and bathroom and too many items to list here. We also love the shingle art on the back of the house. Also has a new septic and roof too!”

While he doesn’t share much of his private life, Rich’s social media channels will occasionally feature his four young children.

“We are so proud of all the hard work done this season!! It takes a village and the full circle team rocked it along with our amazing production team @highnoonent!!” the trio shared after the show’s cancellation in 2023. “Thank you for an amazing season.”