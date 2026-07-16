GMA’s Ginger Zee Wins Praise From Fans for Her Surprising ‘No New Clothes’ Wardrobe Rule

We are used to seeing morning television personalities debut fresh, designer looks every single day, but GMA chief meteorologist Ginger Zee is proudly breaking the mold.

The beloved weather anchor is earning widespread praise from viewers for her refreshing commitment to sustainability, specifically, her personal pledge to stop purchasing brand-new clothing. By happily repeating her favorite closet classics and embracing pre-loved fashion on air, Zee is proving to fans that true style isn’t about chasing constant trends, but rather appreciating what we already own.

Ginger Zee Posted About Not Buying New Clothes For Over 4 Years

In a new Instagram post, Ginger Zee shared details of her decision to stop purchasing new clothes for herself. For four years, she has re-worn and repurposed items already in her closet.

The former DWTS celebrity competitor shared a photo collage where a favorite yellow dress was featured. It is one that fans know very well, as she has worn it on air for eight years.

“If you think data and facts about heat get people all worked up… imagine their disdain when I emphasize my anti-consumerism practice of going 4+ years without buying new clothing,” she captioned the photo collage of her wearing the halter-neck, yellow dress over the years.

She completed her post by writing, “Dress today is an oldie but a goodie I’ve had for at least 8 years. #nonewclothes.”

Fans Reacted to Ginger Zee’s Instagram Post

Getty Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios

In the comments section of Ginger Zee’s Instagram post, fans applauded the meteorologist for her eco-friendly wardrobe. Many fans thanked her for normalizing outfit repeating on national television and proving that true style doesn’t require a constant stream of new purchases.

“You look amazing. This outfit is a reminder that when we buy quality and take care of our things, they can last and look good for years,” one fan remarked via Instagram.

A second follower posted, “Live this! Our grandparents and great-grandparents did this. They repaired and remade what they had. Why keep making billionaires richer?”

“Anti-consumerism. A girl after my own heart,” exclaimed a third viewer.

In June 2025, Zee re-wore a 13-year-old dress in celebration of the final day GMA taped in its Times Square studio. The morning news show has since relocated to 7 Hudson Square in Manhattan.

She shared side-by-side images of her wearing the blue colorblocked dress, a favorite of hers since she first began on GMA in 2012.

On June 13, 2025, Zee wrote, “Left 2012. Right today.”

“I started here in fall 2011. But this summer dress has been with me the whole time. Farewell, Times Square, and looking forward to new memories in Hudson Square, this dress is coming with me.”

The GMA fan-favorite began her journey of no new purchases back in 2022. She told People Magazine, “We don’t want to take away the creative license and the beauty of fashion,” she says, “but there’s a real choice of need versus want without much thought about what this is doing to the world.”