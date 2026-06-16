‘The Bachelor’ Star Shares Sweet Kiss With Her Actress Fiancée on the Red Carpet: PHOTOS

Bachelor Nation favorite Becca Tilley, who appeared on “The Bachelor” Season 19 with Chris Soules and Season 20 with Ben Higgins, has found love, and that love was on display when she attended the Los Angeles premiere of Focus Features’ “Girls Like Girls” at Universal Studios AMC at CityWalk Hollywood on Monday, June 15.

Becca Tilley & Hayley Kiyoko Share a Sweet Moment on the Red Carpet

Getty Hayley Kiyoko and Becca Tilley attend “Girls Like Girls” premiere

Tilley wore fitted black pants, a white silk blouse, and a sheer corset top over it. She wore her hair long and loose and styled into curls. On the red carpet, she posed for photos alongside her fiancée, Hayley Kiyoko. Kiyoko looked gorgeous as she smiled for the cameras while wearing a lilac tulle dress.

Getty

Getty

At one point, the happy couple kissed, offering a glimpse into their relationship and sharing their happiness.

It was a big moment for Kiyoko because the film marks her directorial debut and is set to be released in theaters on June 19. The couple, who announced their engagement in July 2025, are focusing on work commitments before seriously getting into wedding planning. “Right now it’s movie year, so once I get through movie promo, we’ll start focusing on wedding plans,” Kiyoko said in a May 2026 interview with People. “But I’m so excited, and the engaged season of life is awesome, and so we’re just really happy and enjoying that.”

In the same interview, she also shared her joy at being engaged. “I feel like growing up, I never thought I would be, I don’t know, engaged, because I didn’t know if I would ever find the one,” Kiyoko said. “And so I’m just so lucky to have a partner who makes me feel so seen and heard, and to get to celebrate that love together is really beautiful.” The couple has been dating since 2018, but confirmed their relationship in 2022, People reports.

Fans React to Becca Tilley’s Supportive Post for Hayley Kiyoko

Tilley shared her excitement about the premiere on Instagram. “GIRLS LIKE GIRLS PREMIERE! Wowowow! I don’t even have the words,” she wrote in the caption. “Watching Hayley complete a dream has been one of the most beautiful things to witness as a partner. A 10 year journey reaches a finish line this week and it is a remarkably stunning finished project. The movie is made for the big screen and the cast is incredible. The story, the colors, the feelings- you get lost in the world of GLG! Last night we got to celebrate the movie and the people who made it happen and it was everything!”

Tilley continued praising Kiyoko and called her an inspiration. She concluded her message by encouraging fans to go and support the film when it hits theaters this weekend. “I love you – couldn’t have made it through this journey without YOU,” Kiyoko responded.

Fans flooded the comment section with supportive messages. “Huge huge week!! Let’s gooooo GLG baby,” a comment reads. “Iconic!! Congratulations Hayley!!!,” another person shared.

A third comment reads, “Just the best best best best! Love you two so much!!!!”