Luxury Cowboy Home of Kelly Clarkson’s Late Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock Selling for $2.9 Million

Kelly Clarkson‘s ex-husband Brandon Blackstock passed away on August 7, 2025, at just 48 years old. Now, the place that he called home has gone up for sale.

“The sprawling Montana lodge where … Blackstock moved to after [his split from Clarkson] has been brought to the market for $2.9 million—just under a year after the talent manager passed away following a battle with cancer,” Realtor.com reported on Wednesday, July 15.

Brandon Loved the Cowboy Lifestyle In Montana

“Blackstock, who died in August 2025 at the age of 48, purchased the Butte, MT, property in April 2022 for an undisclosed amount, just one month after his divorce from Clarkson was finalized,” according to Realtor.com. The home is “where he is understood to have been living with his partner, Brittney Marie Jones, who previously worked as an assistant to Clarkson.”

Realtor.com also noted that after Blackstock’s passing, “his obituary paid tribute to his love of Montana—while also revealing the work he and Jones had been doing together to build a livestock auction company, as well as a rodeo.”

“After more than 20 years in the music business, Brandon found his way back to the mountains and the cowboy way of life he always wanted to live. He found a homestead and a love in Butte, Montana,” the obituary read. “Brandon, along with his beautiful and loving partner in life and business, Brittney Marie Jones, started building a life, building companies, and working tirelessly to create Headwaters Livestock Auction and what will live on as his legacy, The Valley View Rodeo in Bozeman, Montana.”

‘This Is Montana Living at Its Absolute Finest’

Offering residents a chic dwelling with a touch of cowboy ruggedness, the “Boxwoods-designed, 6,438 SqFt luxury estate offer[s] a seamless blend of sophisticated architectural design and expansive Montana big-sky privacy,” according to the listing from Ryan Underwood of Keller Williams Copper City Realty. “Nestled on 40.+ pristine acres in Butte, Montana, this premium property captures uninhibited, panoramic mountain views and features exceptional resort-style and outbuilding infrastructure” — “This is Montana living at its absolute finest.”

“The home’s masterfully crafted living spaces feature soaring vaulted ceilings, exposed beams, high-end custom finishes, and an ultra-luxurious, sleek DaVinci gas fireplace anchored by expansive windows that frame the valley below,” the listing tells potential buyers. Beyond that, the kitchen is “[e]quipped with premium Viking appliances, a custom hammered copper sink, Quartz countertops, an indoor-outdoor kitchen flow, and a butler’s pantry featuring quartz countertops and a wine refrigerator and storage.”

While the “main-level primary suite serves as a secluded retreat with a cozy private fireplace and a spa-like bath with an integrated luxury steam room and shower,” the listing notes that the “fully finished lower level expands the home to a total of 4 bedrooms and 2.5+ baths, complete with a large family room and a fully equipped wet bar.”

That’s not to overlook the “pool room featuring a private pool and integrated sauna,” per the listing, as well as the sizable workshop, garage and “massive, ~3,800 [square foot] horse barn outfitted with 8 stalls, a dedicated tack room, and a spacious hay loft.” As if that wasn’t impressive enough, the property even boasts “[p]remium snow-melt sidewalks effortlessly clear walkways during winter months.”