‘The Revenge of La Llorona’ Gets New Theatrical Release Date

The long-awaited sequel to Michael Chaves’s 2019 film, “The Curse of La Llorona,” gears up for release in 2027. “The Revenge of La Llorona,” directed by rising filmmaker Santiago Menghini, is produced by James Wan, Gary Dauberman and Emile Gladstone. With a script penned by Sean Tretta, the Weeping Woman’s big comeback follows her haunting of a split family and their reunion with an estranged grandfather.

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Raymond Cruz (“Breaking Bad,” “The Closer,” “Alien Resurrection”) returns for his role as Rafael Olvera. He’s joined by a host of talent, including Jay Hernandez (“Suicide Squad,” “Hostel”), Monica Raymund (“Chicago Fire,” “Hightown”), Edy Ganem (“Devious Maids,” “9-1-1”), Martín Fajardo (“Griselda”), Acston Luca Porto (“Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado”) and Avie Porto (“Bob Hearts Abishola”).

Menghini made his feature film directorial debut with the 2021 psychological horror film, “No One Gets Out Alive.” Previously, Tretta wrote episodes of “12 Monkeys,” “Mayans M.C.” and “Star Trek: Picard” and also worked with James Wan on his “Creature of the Black Lagoon” film for Universal.

La Llorona Haunts Early 2027

“The Revenge of La Llorona” moves its original release date (April 9) up two months. It will now hit theaters on February 26, 2027.

“The Curse of La Llorona” became a surprise box-office buster. The scary tale grossed $54 million domestically and $123 million globally. The film starred Linda Cardellini, who next steps into the role of Pamela Voorhess in Peacock’s “Crystal Lake” series. The supernatural franchise keeps chugging along, piggybacking on its continued financial success. “The Conjuring: Last Rites,” the final sequel of the main series, grossed over $490 million globally.

‘The Conjuring’ Universe Keeps Expanding

In addition to the latest “The Conjuring” spin-off sequel, the series’ prequel film, “The Conjuring: First Communion,” recently revealed its casting of popular demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren.

During a press tour around “The Conjuring: Last Rites,” series creator James Wan addressed swelling rumors about a “phase two” of the franchise, which includes the Warrens’ daughter Judy (Mia Tomlinson) becoming the focal point of the story moving forward. “I have been asked a little bit in terms of the torch passing,” Wan told Bloody Disgusting. “Never say never. The setup and the structure are inherently there. But I’m just really focusing on kind of putting this last one out there and saying that this is the last one. I know there’s been talk outside the system and inside about the possibility of a phase two…”

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Since the original film’s 2010 release, numerous projects have been teased and later shelved. Among those include The Crooked Man, the tall, lanky creation from “The Conjuring 2.” In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Wan shared that he has a “movie in my head that I would hopefully love to get off the ground one day.” He went on to mention that fans will come up to him from time to time and beg for a film centered on The Crooked Man.

“Just as a fan, I would love to do it one day, if I can convince the studio to do so,” he added.