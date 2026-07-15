Why ‘Modern Family’s’ Eric Stonestreet Defends Madison Square Garden Wedding Venue Choice

Anybody who’s anybody attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding on July 3. We hear more and more about what went on, but the latest comes from the mouth of a “Modern Family” star.

Eric Stonestreet and his wife, Lindsay Schwitzer received an invitation to the star-studded nuptials, but they didn’t believe it was real at first.

“We thought it was spam, like everybody else,” Stonestreet told USA Today’s Chiefs Wire. “When we got the invitation, we were very careful. We couldn’t verify with anybody. We just had to trust it was real because I wasn’t breaking any rules, and Lindsay wasn’t either. But it was incredible.”

Defending the Wedding Venue

Stonestreet said he had heard about the negative feedback some people made about the location, but there was a positive to it. It was “‘was just that they created a place that they could have the normalcy that they deserve.”

Getty KANSAS CITY, MO – APRIL 29: Actor Eric Stonestreet announces the fourth round draft pick selection of the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station on April 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

He mirrored those comments to People.

“And it just happened to be at Madison Square Garden with security making sure everybody was safe and good, and they could just have a night for themselves,” Stonestreet said.

“I really thought of it as what a gift they gave to us, too. It’s one thing nobody’s talking about is what a gesture it was to those people that they invited and welcomed us and [provided] such an incredible night.”

The fact that he was surprised to be invited to Kelce’s wedding was, well — a surprise. The two have known each other for a while, but he’s been unsure that he’d be on the guest list.

Eric Stonestreet Wasn’t Sure He’d Be on the Wedding Guest List

“Oh my god, I don’t know about that,” he told “Paige Six” last July. “I love both of them very much. It would obviously be amazing if that happened, but I wouldn’t want to go if it wasn’t the right thing.”

“I wouldn’t want to force my way in there,” he added.

Stonestreet is a passionate Kansas City Chiefs fan and has known the tight end for a long time. They evened FaceTimed once after the actor took home a SAG Award in 2024.

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 08: Eric Stonestreet attends ‘Eric Stonestreet visits The SiriusXM Hollywood Studios in Los Angeles’ at SiriusXM Studios on October 08, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

“I’ve known Travis for a long time, and I was so happy for him when they started dating because I know him.”

Stonestreet had met Swift a while back. He handed her an award, which he defined as “an awkward exchange.”

From an outsider’s perspective, it apparently looked like he wasn’t giving her this award, so he heard a lot about that. “That was my first interaction with Swifties,” he said on an episode of “Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour.”

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“The idea that these worlds of mine, because I knew her a little bit in Hollywood, and obviously, I know Travis — and the fact that these two things are now connected is pretty– pretty crazy, pretty incredible,” he said.