‘Dirty Dancing’ Star Jennifer Grey, 66, Ditches Her Bikini Top in Throwback Photo With Michael J. Fox’s Wife

Jennifer Grey is celebrating the birthday of her friend, who also happens to be Michael J. Fox’s wife, Tracy Pollan. In order to do so, the “Dirty Dancing” star and “Dancing with the Stars” alum has shared a throwback photo of the pair who have been besties for years.

Although the image is somewhat blurry and Grey had to do a little censoring in order to post it on social media, it gives fans a glimpse into the duo’s fun-loving relationship.

Jennifer and Tracy Posed Together on a Body-Baring Beach

Getty Jennifer Grey

On Monday, June 22, Grey took to Instagram to post a pic showing herself and Pollan as they “sunbathed topless on a beach back in the day,” Parade noted. “From their string bikinis to the lack of inhibition about being topless in public, the photo is peak ’80s.”

In the caption of the post, Grey wrote, “Happy birthday @tracy.pollan♥️ Friendship like this is 🌟 ‘if you fall I will catch you, I’ll be waiting… time after time!'”

In response, Pollan left a message for her friend, saying, “Hahahaha I love you!!”

Of course, she wasn’t Grey’s only follower to pop in a comment, with one person writing, “Lucky to have that kinda friendship! Happy Birthday! 🎊”

“Nobody puts baby in a corner! 😂 Seriously tho great photo and beautiful friendship,” another fan added.

A third person wrote, “Omg I love you [two] even more!”

“Haha! Besties have all the receipts 🙌🏼♥️♥️,” came from someone else.

Another social media user left a comment referencing one of Grey’s lines from “Dirty Dancing,” saying, “You’re Wiiiiiiiild! 🔥❤️”

Plenty of Other Stars Have Posed Without a Top

Although not everyone is willing to go out in public or pose for photos without a top on, there are quite a few celebrities who have done just that thing.

For instance, “Bella Thorne covered her chest with her hands while wearing strappy red leather pants” this past April, according to Us Weekly. That same month, “Emily Ratajkowski posed nearly naked while snapping a mirror selfie … She covered her chest with her hands and wore black high-cut underwear.”

“Heidi Klum wore nothing but her string bikini bottoms while enjoying a sunset in January 2026,” Us Weekly also noted. “She covered her curves with her hands while closing her eyes and lounging on a wooden dock. Klum went makeup-free while relaxing, and let her blonde hair spread over a Gucci towel.”

Brandi Glanville is also willing to go without a shirt, with Us Weekly pointing out that “‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ alum posed topless and makeup-free while sipping on a glass of wine in May 2025,” while Sofia “Vergara went topless while tanning in a black thong bikini” and Cara Delevingne “showed off her tattoos while lounging topless in January 2025.”

Kylie Jenner has also gone topless, as has Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Selena Gomez, Halle Berry, Katy Perry, Hilary Duff, Chrissy Teigen, Lili Reinhart and Anya Taylor-Joy.

The same goes for Kesha, Ciara, Charli XCX, Kristin Cavallari, Jodie Turner-Smith and Nicola Peltz Beckham, as well as Elsie Hewitt, Ireland Baldwin, Winnie Harlow and Sydney Sweeney.