‘In the City’ Reunion Trailer Teases What Fans Can Expect

The first reunion trailer for “In the City” has arrived, and it teases an emotional showdown as the cast revisits the biggest moments from Season 1.

Hosted by Andy Cohen, the reunion brings together Amanda Batula, Nick Barber, Kyle Cooke, Andrea Denver, Georgina Ferzli, Whitney Fransway, Eoin Heavey, Lindsay Hubbard, Kenny Martin, Gavin Moseley, Yvonne Najor, Danielle Olivera and Lexi Sundin.

As the preview begins, Cohen looks at the group and asks, “Should we do this,” setting the stage for what appears to be a tense conversation.

The trailer opens on a lighter note, with Kyle joking about the seating arrangement.

“We’re still on opposite sides of the room,” he says, referring to himself and Batula.

However, the mood quickly shifts as one of the season’s most controversial storylines comes back into focus.

Batula Is Questioned Over Her Relationship With Wilson

Batula brings up the fact that she had West Wilson and Ciara Miller “together” on “In the City,” but before she can finish explaining her perspective, Danielle Olivera interrupts.

Danielle says she wants to address “what we were all thinking when we saw that,” signaling that the issue is far from resolved.

As Batula attempts to defend her actions, Olivera doesn’t hold back.

She calls Batula’s decision to feature West and Ciara together on the show months before Batula and Wilson later began dating behind Ciara’s back “diabolical.”

Batula later questions who her soon to be ex husband Cooke has been with since their split. He revealed he had only been with “Southern Charm” star Salley Carson. Afterward, Batula added that they was someone else while the two were still a couple.

The teaser does not reveal Batula’s full response or how the rest of the cast reacts, leaving viewers waiting to see how the heated exchange unfolds during the reunion special.

Batula and Wilson Confirmed Relationship in March