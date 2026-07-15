’90 Day Fiancés’ Nikki Exotika Shares a Throwback Controversial Talk Show Appearance

From a young age, Nikki Exotika knew she was destined to be a performer. She would use a microphone she got from her mom on Christmas and sing to Madonna, RuPaul, and Janet Jackson. Being in the public eye wasn’t something she was uncomfortable with. But as a trans woman, the societal perception thought differently.

The “90 Day Fiancé” star, formerly known as Nicole Sanders, debuted in the 10th season of the franchise and has since built quite a following. She recently posted a throwback to another television appearance. This time, at the age of 19, when she was a guest on “The Geraldo Rivera Show.”

‘The Geraldo Rivera Show’ Appearance

“I was 19 years old here, and on the panel for [The Geraldo Rivera Show] talking about transsexuals in relationships with my 1st Puerto Rican boyfriend ‘Mike.’ This is where I got to meet Jahna Steele in 1995 before working with her in the documentary, ‘Transtasia.’ Enjoy the footage!”

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 06: (4th L-R) Nikki Exotika, Maximo Xtravaganza, Gisele Xtravaganza, Jose Disla Xtravaganza and Amara Xtravaganza attend the “I’m Your Venus” premiere during the 2024 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theater on June 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Rivera starts the opening by talking about Nikki’s transition to becoming a woman. She was sporting a very ’90s hairdo with bangs and big hair. (She said she realized she looked like “Blossom.”)

“Mike” was then introduced and asked about his partner. He gave the perfect and most adorable response to some of Rivera’s questions. Mainly asking if he was “freaked out.”

“No Geraldo,” he said. “I’m going to keep it real with you — the first time I saw Nikki, I knew what she was because I know the kind of place where I was at. I’ve been in this world and around them since I was 13. So I’m not ashamed, you know what I’m saying?”

@nikkiexotika PART 1: I was 19 years old here,and on the panel for “Geraldo Show” talking about transsexuals in relationships w/ my 1st Puerto Rican 🇵🇷 BF “Mike” This is where I got to meet Jahna Steele In 1995 before working with her in the documentary “TRANTASIA” enjoy the footage! I’ve been messaging Geraldo forever. He finally posted it.😘🥰 thank you @mrgeraldorivera P.S. yes yes I know I looked like “BLOSSOM”🙄😜 ***UPDATE ON MIKE***** Mike’s kids found me through this viral “Geraldo” video and we spoke on the phone. Unfortunately, Mike passed away about 15 years ago, due to an altercation w/ an Ex BF of a woman he was dating at the time . Sad News, I didn’t want to hear.🕊️ my condolences 💐 to his family. 😔 @TheRealGeraldoRivera #nikkiexotika #trending #trans #transsexual #90dayfiance ♬ original sound – nikkiexotika

“This is my baby. Her name is Nicole,” he continued.

He got a great response from the crowd as Nikki looked over at him and smiled.

In part two, Mike talked about how the two met at a gay bar because that’s where the girls hang out.

“Not like animals, not like beasts, girls. I’m talking about real girls,” Mike answered. Then a member of the audience shouted, “Women!” And he nodded his head and agreed.

Then, Nikki was asked by Rivera about her transition process.

‘You Were So Mature for 19’

“I began to transform when I moved to the city last June,” she said. “I graduated from high school and I knew what I wanted to be all my life, and I didn’t know how to go about it.”

Nikki talked about meeting this woman and was surprised to find out she actually wasn’t a woman. She was asked how she did it. Seven months later … here she is. That’s the short version, one would assume.

The comments adored it.

“Man he LOVED her. I wonder why they broke up:(.”

“Mike was such a real one and ahead of his time for accepting and also advocating proudly for the trans women he was around. Super chill.”

“You were so mature for 19.”

Nikki writes in the caption: “I wanted to show the world that it was possible to find true love as a trans person. Mike and I were the real like ‘Angel and Papi’ from POSE.”

@nikkiexotika 🎬Here’s Part 2! This was the first time I ever did a daytime talk show, at 19 years old, I wanted to show the world that it was possible to find true love as a trans 🏳️‍⚧️ person ! Mike and I were the real life “Angel & Papi” from POSE! GET INTO THAT! 👏🏻 Geraldo continued to clown 🤡 on me during this episode, and made countless derogatory jokes for the entertainment purposes of TV. I think I answered with dignity & class. What do you think? 🤔 ***UPDATE ON MIKE***** Mike’s kids found me through this viral “Geraldo” video and we spoke on the phone. Unfortunately, Mike passed away about 15 years ago, due to an altercation w/ an Ex BF of a woman he was dating at the time . Sad News, I didn’t want to hear.🕊️ my condolences 💐 to his family. 😔 Credit: Youtube Channel TheRealGeraldoRivera #NikkiExotika #90dayfiance #trending #love #trans ♬ original sound – nikkiexotika

Nikki also posted in her caption that Mike’s children found her through the video and they talked on the phone. Unfortunately, Mike had passed away 15 years ago. “News I didn’t want to hear,” she wrote.

The 50-year-old’s season on the TLC show had her traveling to Moldova to meet her former partner, Justin Shutencov.

It’s good to see Nikki in good spirits. She was hospitalized in May after undergoing a heart procedure following complications.