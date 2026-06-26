Art Garfunkel Spills Secrets to Marriage Success After 38 Years With His Wife

Not all Hollywood marriages last. However, Art Garfunkel and his wife built a love that will last the test of time.

This fall, the musician and his wife, Kathryn “Kim” Garfunkel, will celebrate their 38th wedding anniversary. Ahead of their big milestone, Garfunkel is reflecting on their lives together and shedding light on their secrets for a happy marriage.

Art Garfunkel Admits He & His Wife Fight, But He’s Still Wild About Her

Getty Art Garfunkel and wife, Kathryn Garfunkel, on May 15, 2018.

Surprisingly enough, Art Garfunkel insists that it’s perfectly fine for a couple to go to bed angry with one another. However, the key is to ensure that the problem gets worked through quickly.

“We never get into a fight that lasts,” the musician told PEOPLE. “If we go to sleep and we’ve fought, we make it up the next morning so it wouldn’t be two days in a row of turning our back on each other. We never let a fight last. I can’t live without my wife being in accord.”

The singer met Kathryn Cermak while working on the film “Good to Go.” They married on September 18, 1988 and went on to welcome two sons, Art. Jr. 35, and Beau, 20. Both sons seem to have inherited their parents’ musical abilities.

“I’m crazy about my wife,” Garfunkel gushed over Kathryn to the outlet. “It all changed [when I met her]. That was the end of putting me in the center of my life. Now I’m giving to another. I’m one of two.”

Getty Art Garfunkel and wife, Kathryn Garfunkel, on September 27, 2002.

In a separate interview with PEOPLE, Art Garfunkel discussed returning to touring life after a seven-year hiatus. Though he’s a little nervous about publicly performing again, he’s thankful he has his family’s support.

“Success is liking yourself, staying interesting to yourself all through your life,” the 84-year-old told the outlet. “If you’re not alive and happening now, what are you? You can’t live on your past. You’ve got to keep going with a meaningful agenda.”

The Artist Publicly Shared a Beautiful Letter to His Wife

Getty Art Garfunkel and his wife, Kathryn, on November 13, 2001.

Last year on the couple’s anniversary, Art Garfunkel penned a lovely letter to his wife.

“Dear Kathryn,” he shared in an Instagram post. “Thirty-seven years — and still, every moment with you feels new, like the first soft breath of morning after a long night. Your gaze is the light that gently guides my steps, your voice the quiet song where my heart finds rest.”



“You are the dawn that stirs me awake, the evening that folds me into calm, the quiet space where I can simply be,” he continued. “By your side, time stretches wide, the world grows brighter, life feels endlessly full. What we share is more than a promise: it’s a quiet wonder, an unspoken yes, renewed with every glance, every smile, every touch.”



“May our path keep opening before us like a wide sky after rain, filled with light, tenderness, and unexpected miracles. Today I thank you — for your love, your closeness, for everything we are together,” Art Garfunkel concluded the post.

Fans wish the Garfunkels many more years of happiness together.