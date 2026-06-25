What Happened to ‘Next Gen NYC’s’ Dylan Geick Since Leaving The Show?

Fans of “Next Gen NYC” may have noticed that Dylan Geick was absent from the opening episode of season 2.

“I’m finding myself in this group in New York now,” Shai Fruchter, Dylan’s BFF, said during the Bravo show’s June 24 premiere. “It’s kind of like a weird thing.”

If you remember the first season, you’ll recall Dylan was introduced as Charlie Zakkour’s roommate, but by episode 6, he had moved out.

So where is Dylan now?

What Happened To Dylan Geick?

Shai hinted at what happened to his friend. “And then, Dylan left New York.”

Dylan has not revealed where he currently lives, but by the looks of his social media, he is enjoying traveling the world. In his most recent social media post, it looks like he is in Ibiza, where he was enjoying local shopping and nightlife.

The Bravo show’s producers labeled him a poet and artist, but Dylan describes himself as a “digital entrepreneur,” who makes money as an adult online creator. Charlie described work hustle to his father, Anwar Zakkouras: “He like, uploads, like, sexy photos and leverages his muscles in photos.”

Dylan spoke to VMAN Magazine back in 2021 about his love for writing, and revealed he’d published two books of his poetry: Early Works and I Have Been Bleeding.

“When people ask me what I do, I always say writer, I’ve always said that,” he explained. “I self-published Early Works frantically, as soon as I discovered that poetry was a real thing. And since then, I think that I’ve always just lived by this sort of Hemingway [philosophy]– if you want to get better at writing, you can read and write, but you also gotta live.”

In a recent Instagram post accompanied by a carousel of random photos, which included art gallery snaps, political slogans and memes. The caption read: “I want to make art and share it; Grow food and eat in silence.”

Why did Dylan leave ‘Next Gen NYC’?

Dylan Geick has never specified why he left ‘The Next Gen NYC’, but his relationship with Charlie may have been part of the reason.

The writer previously lived with Charlie, but the latter admitted their roommates’ situation wasn’t the best.

“Dylan and I got along very well as roommates,” Charlie explained to producers on the episode. “I just think that the housing situation is problematic. We’re very in each other’s space,” he said about the small apartment.

“We are done, officially,” Charlie commented as cameras captured Dylan leaving the apartment.

His leaving the flat may not have come as a surprise to his friends, who said on camera that he drifts in and out of places.

When audiences are introduced to Dylan, playing basketball with Charlie and Shai, Charlie introduces him as “a good friend and roommate,” but “He tends to come in and out of New York.”

Next Gen NYC airs on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. Episodes stream the next day on Peacock.