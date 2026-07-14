JoJo Siwa Reveals the One Topic She and Chris Hughes Avoid in Their Relationship

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes have shared much of their relationship with fans over the past year, but according to the singer and reality star, there is one subject they intentionally leave out of their conversations.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Siwa explained that she and Hughes have made a conscious decision not to dwell on online criticism or the public commentary surrounding their relationship. Instead, the couple prefers to focus on maintaining a positive connection away from the noise.

Siwa said she recently came across an interview in which Hughes defended the way she handles criticism. While she had already seen negative comments online, reading his supportive remarks gave her a new perspective.

According to Us Weekly, Siwa said learning how proud Hughes was of the way she navigates public scrutiny meant a great deal because it is something they rarely discuss with each other.

JoJo Siwa Says Avoiding Negativity Helps Protect Their Relationship

Rather than constantly revisiting criticism from social media or headlines, Siwa explained that she and Hughes have chosen to keep those conversations out of their relationship whenever possible.

She told Us Weekly that they prefer to spend their time talking about positive things instead of giving attention to negativity from outside voices.

That doesn’t mean difficult conversations never happen.

Siwa said there has been one occasion when she admitted she was struggling emotionally, and Hughes immediately stepped in to support her. While those moments are rare, she suggested their relationship has created a space where both of them know they can rely on one another when needed.

The couple first met while appearing on “Celebrity Big Brother UK” in 2025. Their friendship eventually developed into a romance that has continued to attract attention from fans on both sides of the Atlantic.

iTV JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes on Celebrity Big Brother UK 2025

JoJo Siwa Says Their Different Strengths Balance Each Other

Siwa also spoke about the dynamic she shares with Hughes beyond their relationship.

While promoting Fox’s new competition series “Nation’s Dumbest,” she was asked how Hughes might perform if he competed alongside her.

According to Us Weekly, Siwa said she believes they each bring different strengths rather than competing in the same areas.

She explained that Hughes has extensive knowledge of sports and horses, while her own experience comes from different parts of the entertainment industry. Together, she believes those different perspectives complement one another.

The comments come as Siwa prepares for the premiere of “Nation’s Dumbest,” which debuts on Fox on July 15 before streaming the following day on Hulu.

Although their relationship continues to generate public interest, Siwa made it clear that she and Hughes are more interested in protecting what they have than responding to every headline.

By choosing to keep outside criticism out of their day-to-day conversations, the couple appears focused on building their relationship on their own terms rather than letting online opinions shape it.