Niall Horan Was ‘Shaking’ as He Made His Emotional Debut at the Grand Ole Opry — VIDEO

Pop superstar Niall Horan may be a country boy after all. The One Direction alum emotionally made his debut at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry on July 7, 2026, telling the packed venue, “I can’t believe I’m here.”

As Horan stepped into the iconic circle on country music’s most revered stage, he was not only joined by country star and longtime friend Thomas Rhett, but also had a little help from some of his friends at “The Voice,” from fellow coach Reba McEntire to his season 28 team members DEK of Hearts.

Niall Horan Said He’s ‘Never Felt Like an Outsider’ in Nashville

Horan, who hails from Ireland, is touring to support his fourth studio album, “Dinner Party,” including a concert on July 9 at Nashville’s GEODIS Park, which he’ll co-headline with Rhett. The two recently teamed up on a new version of Rhett’s song “Old Tricks,” which originally featured Blake Shelton, also a good friend from their days together on “The Voice.” Rhett made a surprise appearance during Horan’s debut.

In videos circulating on social media of Horan’s debut at the Opry, he beamed as he said, “Hello, Grand Ole Opry! I can’t believe I’m here. Um, this is — I’m shaking. This is pretty amazing. I’ve been very lucky enough to have done some amazing things in the last 15 years of my career, but little did I know that one day I would end up here in the circle at the Grand Ole Opry.”

“I’d like to thank the Opry for having me,” he continued. “This is incredible. Thank you for being here. I was lucky enough maybe eight years ago or so to play at the Ryman, and that was insane that night, you know, looking out there at one of the most famous theaters in the world. And then, here I am, stood on the famous circle of the floor of the Ryman at the Grand Ole Opry. I’ve been coming to Nashville for many years, writing songs.”

Horan noted that Julian Bunetta, a producer he’s worked with since he was 17, lives in Nashville and that they worked on most of “Dinner Party” there.

After spending so much time in Nashville and getting to know so many artists there, Horan said, “You are the most welcoming people in the world. I’ve never felt like an outsider. I’ve always felt so welcomed by writers, artists, music industry folks within the town, and of course country music fans — the most music-loving people in the world live in this city. Thank you so much for having me and having me be a part of your city and this incredible venue tonight.”

Niall Horan Called Reba McEntire Before His Grand Ole Opry Debut

While onstage with Rhett, Horan told the audience, “Thomas has done this 15, 20 times, he thinks. I was asking him for advice and I texted Miss Reba this afternoon. I said, ‘Reba, what do I do? I’m scared.’ And she just said, ‘Have fun, Niall. Have fun!’ That’s all I needed! Thank you, Reba, but I’m [expletive] scared.'”

Rhett, who was recently inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry, then interjected, “I looked at Niall in the dressing room and I asked, ‘Are you nervous?’ and he said, ‘I’m very nervous.’ And I said, ‘Well, for what it’s worth, the first time I played the Grand Ole Opry, I threw up in the trash can in the dressing room!'”

Horan played many of his hits, including “This Town,” with an extra country twang. He also brought out DEK of Hearts, the Nashville-based trio who were on Team Horan during season 28 of “The Voice” in 2025. The group made their Opry debut on June 4, and were thrilled to join their former coach for his debut.

Before they all took to the stage, Horan posted a photo of them together in his Instagram Stories and wrote, “turned my chair for @dekofhearts 1 year ago today and now we’re both performing at the @opry!”

Fans flooded social media, thrilled to see Horan’s triumphant debut, including one who wrote, “The way his eyes were sparkling and he was trembling… you could tell how nervous he was. I’m so incredibly proud of him. 🥹🤍”

Another gushed, “He didn’t disappoint, he looked fabulous and sounded amazing. So proud of Niall and his amazing band!👏👏👏👏🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️”