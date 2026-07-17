Scary Incident on Set of Marcus Rosner & Vanessa Lengies’ New Hallmark Movie Bonded Them for Life (EXCLUSIVE)

Marcus Rosner and Vanessa Lengies will never forget the scary moment that occurred on the set of their new Hallmark movie, “Snowbound for the Holidays,” not only because it was so shocking, but because it bonded them forever.

Now that it’s behind them and everything turned out okay, Lengies told EntertainmentNow ahead of the movie’s premiere, “It’s actually a really heartwarming Christmas in July story.”

Vanessa Lengies Fell Down Stairs & Couldn’t Get to Hospital Due to Blizzard

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When filming began on “Snowbound for the Holidays” in early 2025, Lengies had recently learned she was pregnant with her first child. She told EntertainmentNow that she planned to keep her pregnancy a secret on set, but when she fell down a flight of stairs on the second day of filming, she knew she had to share the news and head to the hospital.

Lengies fell as she and Rosner were filming at the quaint little shop in the lodge Rosner’s character owns in the movie, noting that “there were just a lot of steps and levels to this set” covered in snow and ice from a huge snowstorm.

Rosner vividly recalled, “She just was coming down these stairs, and it was slippery, and literally her feet were above her head at one point, and she slammed on the stairs, and kind of tumbled down. I was like, ‘She’s dead.'”

“Marcus saw the whole thing,” Lengies laughed. “His face, he looked so shocked.”

“I was concerned,” Rosner admitted. “I thought she was hurt, and then cut to like 10 minutes later, I overhear her talking with the producers 10 feet behind me … and she was like, ‘I wasn’t gonna tell anybody, but just so you know, I’m pregnant.’ And my eyes — I was texting my wife — and my eyes just, like, bolt open. I was like, ‘Oh my god, I hope she’s okay, and I hope everything’s okay.'”

Making matters even more complicated, they were literally snowbound and unable to travel to a hospital, the duo said. Rosner recalled, “It was hard to find a doctor. Like we were up in the boonies, and I remember they were like trying to find somebody who could even (get there).”



“There was a blizzard, and I remember that I was like, ‘I want to go to the hospital,’ and the transportation department said, ‘We actually can’t take you to the hospital. It’s unsafe to drive right now.’ That’s how intense the blizzard was.”

Vanessa Lengies Says Her & Marcus Rosner’s Babies Will Always Be Friends

Fortunately, when Lengies was finally seen at the hospital the next day, she got a clean bill of health. She even happily took part in the fun sledding scenes with Rosner. Months later, she welcomed a “perfect” baby boy named Cosmo and now views the whole ordeal as her “first test of patience” as a new parent and good practice for “calming my nerves” when things go awry.

Not long after filming wrapped on “Snowbound for the Holidays,” Rosner and his wife, producer Ali Kroeker, learned they, too, were expecting their first child. They announced the birth of their baby boy in early 2026, only providing the initials M.R.R. for their son’s name.

“I think I inspired him to be a father from our time together in Northern Ontario,” Lengies smiled. “I inspired Marcus, and then Marcus and his wife have a beautiful baby now, and so now our babies are going to be friends for the rest of our lives because they live (close) and they were born in the same year.”

Noting that their little guys have already had their first playdate, Rosner said, “We both have children now, yeah. At the time we filmed this, we were not parents, so this (movie) was like our last hurrah before we became parents.”

“Snowbound for the Holidays” premieres on July 18 at 8 p.m. Eastern time and will be available to stream via Hallmark+ the next day.