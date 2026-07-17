Erin Cahill Names Her Dream Hallmark Co-Stars, Then Pitches an Even Bigger Idea

In the world of Hallmark channel, some actors get paired up so often, that fans look forward to seeing the duo in their next project together. Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliott, for example, have starred in 10 Hallmark films, the most recent being 2024’s “His & Hers.” Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker have appeared together in seven Hallmark films.

Not surprising, considering how often Hallmark stars gush about feeling like a family, many are excited to share who they’d love to work with in the future. For Erin Cahill, it Walker was once on that list. But with the announcement that the pair will star in the upcoming “Christmas in Blue Dog Valley,” Cahill has a new list that includes Victor Webster and B.J. Britt, along with a much bigger idea.

Erin Cahill’s New Wish List

“The first two who come to mind are Victor Webster, who I’ve known for — I don’t want to say how long — like, over two decades,” Cahill said on the Hallmarkies podcast. “And B.J. Britt. Just cause every time I see that guy, I swear, it’s like my soul gets older. I get longer to live this lifetime, because laughter extends your life. But also, my wrinkles get deeper. So it’s kind of like a catch-22, but I’m still saying them.”

However, after Rachel Boston said that she would love to do a film where they can all play sisters, Cahill backtracked.

The Ultimate Girls’ Trip Pitch

“Let me be clear, if we could do a movie where all us girls could be together, like some sort of slumber camp, cheer camp movie, that would be like the ultimate dream.”

Cahill and Boston’s dream is one that is definitely shared by many other Hallmark ladies. After the success of Hallmark buddy films like “The Groomsmen” and “The Three Wise Men,” wasn’t it time for one with girlfriends?

“Either like a “Charlie’s Angels” or like a “Sex in the City,” Ginna Claire Mason said enthusiastically. “But with the ladies because I love those ladies.”

“And the clothes would be amazing!” She added.

Hallmark Already Has the Blueprint

Hallmark does have films that focus on female friendships, such as “Girlfriendship,” starring Tamera Mowry-Housley, and “All’s Fair in Love & Mahjong,” starring Mowry-Housley, Crystal Lowe, Fiona Gubelmann, and Melissa Peterman.

Still, the tight-knit bond shared by Hallmark stars is exactly what keeps audiences coming back. As fans continue to embrace leading duos and ensemble casts, the demand for a female-led buddy film has never been higher. And it seems that the network’s leading ladies are more than ready to answer the call.