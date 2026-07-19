Mike Holmes & Family Open Up About the Best & Worst Part of Working Together

Season 2 of “Holmes on Homes: Building a Legacy” premieres July 19, bringing Mike Holmes and his kids, Michael Jr. and Sherry Holmes, back to tackle more renovation projects together. While the HGTV fan favorites say working together as a family has its rewards, they admit it’s not always easy.

Mike Holmes & Kids Sherry, Michael Jr. Reveal Best & Worst Parts of Working Together

In a July 2026 interview with TV Insider, Mike, Michael Jr., and Sherry were asked about the best and worst aspects of working with family.

Mike shared, “The best part of working with Michael and Sherry is the trust. I know they care as much about the outcome as I do. Plus, I get to see my kids on most days, and even my grandkids when they come to the jobsite.”

Michael explained that there can be some disagreements, but they’ve nailed communication.

“Working with my dad and sister is great,” he said. “Though we might often butt heads and have a difference of opinion, we’re pretty good at communicating and listening to each other. At the end of the day, we’re all working towards the same goal, helping homeowners.”

Sherry noted, “The best part of working with family is that we probably see a lot more of each other now than if we didn’t work together.”

“Of course, too much togetherness can cause a bit of friction and sometimes we need a break, but in the end it’s all good,” she added. “We are very lucky to have each other for support on and off the jobsite.”

Fans Are Excited for ‘Holmes on Homes: Building a Legacy’ Season 2

On June 10, Mike announced the show’s season 2 return, writing on Instagram: “I’ve got some exciting news for our American fans!!!!! ‘Holmes on Homes: Building A Legacy’ Season 2 premieres Sunday, July 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on @HGTV US, with new episodes airing every Sunday.”

He continued, “This season is another reminder of why I do what I do. It’s about helping homeowners, fixing serious problems, and teaching people what to look for so they can protect their homes and families. I’m incredibly proud of my family and the entire team that works so hard behind the scenes to help us continue to Make It Right®.”

“There are some great lessons, amazing stories, and important takeaways this season,” he added. “I hope you enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed making it.”

Fans lit up the comments section, sharing their excitement about the show’s return. “Can’t wait — I’ve been a fan for years,” one fan noted.

Others shared, “Glad the show is coming back” and “Yay! Loved watching this family and learn so much!! Thank you for coming back.”

On July 19, Mike took to Instagram to share the details of the season 2 premiere.

“Watch Tonight on @HGTV USA ‘Holmes on Homes: Building a Legacy’ ‘Hand-Me-Down Hazards’ — Sunday, July 19th at 8pm. ET/PT,” he noted in the caption.

Mike continued, “Terrified their family’s legacy could burn to the ground, a woman and her aging parents are desperate to address their hazardous bungalow. Now, the Holmes family arrives to confront dangerous electrical issues and overhaul their under-utilized basement. Don’t miss the transformation!”