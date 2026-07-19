HGTV Quietly Reboots DIY Series Almost 30 Years After Its Original Premiere, But There’s a Twist

HGTV has spent the past few years leaning heavily into real estate competitions and high-stakes renovation series. But it seems like the network might be revisiting what helped make it so popular in the first place. Yep, a familiar title from the late ’90s has quietly returned, though not in the way longtime viewers might expect.

“Decorating Cents,” one of HGTV’s earliest original series, has been given a fresh update. Bringing in a new team of hosts and the same focus on affordable home design. So what is the twist? Well, instead of debuting on TV, the reboot launched exclusively on HGTV’s official YouTube channel, where viewers can watch it for free.

Honestly, it seems like an interesting way to gauge fan interest before committing to something bigger. And based on the early reaction, viewers are already asking for more.

Getty Lauren Makk for HGTV’s “Decorating Cents” YouTube Reboot in 2026

‘Decorating Cents’ Returns With a New Team

Joan Steffend originally hosted “Decorating Cents,” helping homeowners refresh their spaces without spending a fortune. According to IMDb, the series premiered in 1997 and remained on the air for more than 30 seasons before ending in 2008.

Fans looking to revisit the original series don’t have to rely on old VHS tapes, either. At the time of this writing, episodes of “Decorating Cents” can be found on Discovery+ and through Apple TV.

Now, nearly three decades after its original debut, the concept is back with a fresh cast. The new version is hosted by designer Lauren Makk alongside DIY expert Evette Rios and custom builder Cole Curis.

Rather than airing on HGTV’s cable channel, the “never-before-seen pilot episode” premiered on the network’s official YouTube channel on Friday, July 17, 2026. At the time of writing, the episode had already surpassed 25,000 views.

The reboot sticks with the heart of the original series. How? By focusing on budget-friendly transformations for homeowners who need practical, affordable solutions instead of massive renovations.

Let’s be real, that approach feels especially timely. With so many people looking for ways to improve their homes without taking on major expenses, a series centered around realistic budgets could resonate with a lot of viewers.

Fans Are Already Hoping This is Just the Beginning

Lauren Makk celebrated the pilot’s release by commenting:

“WHAT A TRANSFORMATION!!!! This show was an HONOR to be a part of! ❤”

And if the fan comments on the YouTube video are any indication, HGTV may have tapped into something viewers have been asking for for years.

One viewer wrote:

“It’s about time HGTV got back to actually designing again. I’d like to see more of this type of programming. It will give me an incentive to watch that channel again. More please.”

Honestly, that comment seems to sum up a lot of the reaction. Many viewers weren’t just excited about a reboot. Nope, they were also excited about seeing practical design ideas and affordable updates return to the spotlight.

Another fan said:

“This is the HGTV I miss. Love seeing Evette Rios and Lauren back! Dynamic duo! 🙌✨❤️”

Several comments also focused on how relatable the homeowners felt. Which is something that often gets lost in larger competition-style renovation shows. One viewer wrote:

“This was fun! And I’m glad that the home owners were honest about what they did and didn’t like. Great job everyone!”

Budget-friendly design was another recurring theme throughout the comment section. One fan shared:

“This is what HGTV has been missing. This is the kind of show that drew me to the channel in the first place yrs ago. Relatable, cost effective ideas, updates and simple changes that make a big impact that most everyone can apply to their home& actually consider affording.”

Let’s be real, that’s probably the strongest endorsement a show like this can get. Viewers aren’t just saying they enjoyed the episode. They’re saying they actually like seeing ideas that could be used in their own homes.

The excitement kept going with comments like:

“Looks like HGTV just got even better! Congrats on the new show, I am tuned in! 📺✨”

“❤Loved this. Perfect timing. Everyone is living on a budget. Enjoy these types of shows.”

Another viewer praised the entire hosting team, writing:

“Lauren is amazing. Evette is super cool. Cole is awesome. Would love to watch more of these, please :)”

Cole Curis even responded, saying:

“Aw! Thank you! Hopefully we get to make more of them soon!”

Yep, that reply is probably the biggest clue that everyone involved would be happy to continue if HGTV decides to move forward with more episodes.

Could This Be HGTV Testing the Waters?

At this point, HGTV hasn’t announced a full series order or shared whether additional episodes are planned. The network has only released the pilot on YouTube, making it available for anyone to watch without a subscription.

It seems like that could be a smart way to measure audience interest before making a larger investment. There’s clearly an audience eager for more budget-conscious decorating shows. If viewership continues to grow and the overwhelmingly positive comments are any indication… who know’s what could happen.

Yep, it’s still far too early to know what comes next, but the response so far has certainly been encouraging. Whether this ends up becoming a full-fledged revival or simply remains a one-off episode, it’s nice to see HGTV revisiting one of its classic shows.

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