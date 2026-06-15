Garcelle Beauvais Says There’s Only One Person Who Could Bring Her Back to RHOBH

Ever since Garcelle Beauvais announced her departure from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” fans have been wondering whether the door is truly closed for good.

Based on a recent comment from the former Housewife, maybe not.

While attending the grand opening of The Vanderpump Hotel in Las Vegas, Beauvais was asked whether she could ever see herself returning to RHOBH. The setting made the question especially fitting. After all, the event celebrated Lisa Vanderpump’s latest venture, and it was Vanderpump herself who ended up at the center of Beauvais’ answer.

Her response was brief, but it immediately got fans talking.

“I’ll go back if she goes back,” Beauvais said.

With one sentence, Beauvais reignited a conversation that RHOBH viewers have been having for years.

Garcelle’s Answer Came at a Very Fitting Place

For longtime Bravo fans, there may not be a more intriguing hypothetical than a simultaneous return from both Beauvais and Vanderpump.

Vanderpump remains one of the most influential figures in RHOBH history despite exiting the franchise after Season 9. Years later, fans still regularly speculate about whether she could ever return to the show that helped make her a household name.

That is what made Beauvais’ comment stand out.

She wasn’t discussing RHOBH during a podcast appearance or a routine interview. She was standing on the purple carpet at Vanderpump’s own hotel opening when she suggested there was one person who could potentially lure her back into the Beverly Hills world.

The remark also offered a glimpse into the respect Beauvais clearly has for Vanderpump.

While neither woman has publicly indicated that a return is actually in the works, the idea was enough to spark excitement among viewers, many of whom have spent the past several months debating what the future of RHOBH could look like following cast changes and shifting dynamics within the group.

Several fans quickly embraced the possibility online, imagining what the franchise might look like if two of its most popular former stars ever shared the screen again.

Garcelle Says Life After RHOBH Has Been ‘Great’

As much attention as her Vanderpump comment received, Beauvais also made it clear that she’s happy with the decision she made.

When asked how life has been since leaving RHOBH, Beauvais didn’t sound like someone eager to jump back into reality television.

“It’s been great,” she said.

The actress and television personality explained that she’s been enjoying more time with her family while focusing on projects and opportunities outside the Bravo universe.

That update echoed many of the reasons Beauvais cited when she announced her departure from the series earlier this year. After five seasons on RHOBH, she chose to move on and prioritize the next chapter of her life.

Which is exactly why her Vanderpump comment landed the way it did.

It didn’t sound like someone campaigning for a comeback. It sounded like someone who has genuinely moved on but still recognizes there may be one exception.

For now, Beauvais appears content exactly where she is. But if Lisa Vanderpump ever decides to step back into Beverly Hills, fans now know one former Housewife who might be willing to follow her.