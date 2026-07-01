David Foster’s Daughter, Sara Foster, 45, Shares Honest Thoughts on Katharine McPhee, 42, as Her Stepmom

Sara Foster is opening up about what it’s like to have “American Idol” season 5 runner-up Katharine McPhee as her stepmother.

McPhee married music producer David Foster in 2019, and the couple’s 35-year age gap has consistently been a topic of conversation. Three of Foster’s six children, including Sara, are older than McPhee, making their family dynamic one that has sparked curiosity.

In a new interview, Sara is sharing her honest thoughts on her dad’s marriage to McPhee and what it’s like having a stepmom younger than her.

Sara Foster Opens up About Dad David Foster’s Marriage to Katharine McPhee

Getty Katharine McPhee, Erin Foster, and Sara Foster attend a panel discussion on power dressing with Bumble’s Sara & Erin Foster and designer Andrea Lieberman hosted by Saks at Saks Fifth Avenue on May 18, 2018 in New York City.

A guest on the “Let’s Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari” podcast, Sara Foster, 42, shared her honest thoughts about her dad, acclaimed music producer David Foster, and Katharine McPhee’s marriage, specifically their 35-year age gap.

“She’s really amazing,” Sara began. “I have to tell you, she really is. It’s not easy coming into this family,” she added.

Sara went on to defend her dad and McPhee’s large-age-gap marriage, stating that they “have gotten so much [expletive]” around it.

“Everyone has an opinion about something,” she said, adding, “And you know what? They’re like 12 years in, and they are happy.”

Sara also pointed out that McPhee is an adult woman in her 40s, joking, “This is not like some child bride.”

She also acknowledged that becoming a stepparent can be challenging, especially when joining an already established family. Still, Sara said McPhee “does it very well.”

“I think you want to ride the line of wanting your partner’s kids to like you and wanting to show up as a motherly figure,” she shared. “But you also have to have respect for the biological mom. I think it’s a tough balance, and I think she does it really well,” she added.

When Cavallari asked Sara if that meant she looked up to McPhee as a motherly figure, Sara pointed out that she is older than her, adding, “I look at her as a sister, but like she is my stepmom. She’s my dad’s wife. So, I think it’s normal for her to come in and kind of take over in certain [situations], and she really doesn’t do that.”

McPhee Shows Support for Foster’s Daughters

With McPhee being relatively close in age to McPhee’s daughters, Sara, and Erin Foster, 44, their relationship feels more like a friendship between sisters than a traditional stepmother-stepdaughter dynamic.

Fans got a glimpse of their close bond in early June, when McPhee showed up to support both Sara and Erin at the grand opening of their brick-and-mortar store, Favorite Daughter, in Nashville, Tennessee.

In a clip posted by McPhee on Instagram, the three women appear in a fun video where the songstress proudly shows off the new store location. “Nashville! Go check out the brand new @favorite.daughter store. 👯🏼‍♀️ Proud of the girls @sarafoster @erinfoster! This is MAJOR!” McPhee captioned her post.

In the comment section, Sara wrote, “Ummmmm, ur hired.”

Back in 2020, Sara, Erin, and Jordan Foster spoke to People, where they shared how positive it has been having McPhee a part of their lives and their famous fathers.

“Interestingly, the age difference has played a role in a positive way,” Erin said. “Our dad comes from a generation where women are more passive. He is also passive about his feelings. Kat has really pushed him to open up. We could get into a fight, and then Kat’s like, ‘No, you have to pick up the phone, call your daughter back.’ She’s a facilitator, which is really important. She pushes him to be more emotional and more vulnerable,” she continued.

In fact, the women joked that the only issue they had with McPhee was “how hot she is.”