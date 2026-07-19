Selena Gomez Gives Fans a Rare Look at Her Taylor Swift Wedding Outfit

Selena Gomez shared photos of her happy summer with her nearest and dearest on Instagram, including shots with husband Benny Blanco and her look from Taylor Swift’s wedding.

Gomez Enjoys a Star-Studded Summer

A snap of the “Only Murders in the Building” cast was also posted, which featured high-profile celebs Meryl Streep and Steve Martin. Fans of Gomez have been dying to see what she wore to her BFF’s wedding, which is included in the carousel, along with photos of family and friends.

Gomez has been in London this past month filming the hit Hulu show but made time to fly to New York for Taylor’s wedding. She and husband Benny Blanco attended the rehearsal dinner and the 1,000-person ceremony at Madison Square Garden on July 3. Gomez’s look from the night was a black sleeveless dress by Oscar de la Renta.

Gomez Reunites With Former BFF Demi Lovato

Getty Singer/actresses Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez arrive at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE.

The pop singer and actress has posted other intimate moments to Instagram in 2026, including a rare reunion with former bestie Demi Lovato on tour this past April. The pair have had a widely publicized falling out, and it was their first reunion in over a decade.

Their moment together spread like wildfire online and occurred during the kickoff of Lovato’s “It’s Not That Deep” tour. Gomez posted a video to her Instagram Story of her watching the show from a balcony during the performance and another of her embracing Lovato backstage.

The video has since expired, but she also posted a shot of the two hugging backstage with a heart, adding a loving touch to the happy reunion.

The two had not been spotted together in almost 10 years, and Instagram stories posted by Gomez showed that she’d arrived backstage early and spent time with her former BFF before the show. The former Disney stars have had years of distance but appeared chummy during this stop of the tour.

“I am in tears. This was hands down one of the best shows. Oh, and the vocals. Blown away,” Gomez wrote on one of her posts. Lovato was beginning her first U.S. arena tour in eight years, so this comeback moment in Orlando was huge for the star.

The performance also included a surprise appearance from Joe Jonas and a tease of one of her new songs, “Lowrise Jeans.”

The Former Disney Stars Reconnect After Years Apart

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Lovato and Gomez were childhood friends who grew apart in 2014 and even unfollowed each other on social media at one point. There was visible tension over the years during interviews, and Lovato even appeared frustrated at one point when being asked about her.

Demi directly told the press they were no longer friends in 2020 but said she’d “always have love for her.” Lovato recently had kinder words towards her former friends on the “Baby, This is Keke Palmer Podcast,” and mentioned she is grateful for the continuing friendship.

While neither star publicly commented on the backstage reunion at the time, fans had been waiting years to see them on good terms again, and it seems like their old friendship has finally moved in a better direction. Perhaps Lovato will even appear in next year’s summer Instagram gallery.