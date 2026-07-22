Lily Allen Announces ‘Raw & Redefining’ Doc With Prime Video Following ‘West End Girl’ Success

British star Lily Allen has teamed up with Prime Video to create an “intimate” documentary that will focus on her rise to becoming one of music’s most talented singer-songwriters.

Since 2006, Allen has remained a big presence in the music industry. Finding fame soon after her demos on MySpace caught the attention of listeners, the 41-year-old achieved huge success with her debut album “Alright, Still.”

Hits such as “Smile,” “LDN,” “The Fear,” and “Not Fair” made Allen one of the biggest breakout stars of the 2000s, and along the way, she has achieved many accolades. To date, she has racked up three No. 1 singles, five top 10 albums, two of which reached the top spot in the UK, and a GRAMMY nomination.

Allen has also teamed up with many global names for collaborations over the years, including P!nk, Common, Mark Ronson, and Burna Boy, to name a few.

Last year, following the divorce from “Stranger Things” actor David Harbour, Allen released her first album in six years, “West End Girl.” A long-awaited comeback, the emotional record became a huge commercial and critical success, putting the London-born singer back on the map.

Lily Allen Teams Up with Prime Video for ‘Intimate’ Doc

Currently, Allen is embarking on a world tour to promote “West End Girl.” However, in fresh news surrounding the “Madeline” hitmaker, it has been announced she is working alongside Prime Video for a new documentary.

Currently untitled, the doc is set to “offer an intimate portrait of the life and career of a global icon and voice of a generation.”

It will go back in time, revisiting Allen’s “Queen of MySpace” era, and will follow her story to the star she is today.

The doc will also feature interviews with those who know Allen well, and aims to build “a rich and revealing portrait of an artist defined by her creative fearlessness”.

The synopsis continued: “This is a story of resilience, reinvention, and an artist reclaiming her narrative on her own terms. This is Lily Allen as she’s never been seen before. Raw, real, and redefining what it means to thrive in the spotlight.”

When is Lily Allen’s Doc Coming Out?

The documentary will be directed by filmmaker Mat Whitecross (“Oasis: Supersonic”). It will be co-produced by Magna Studios (“Oasis: Don’t Look Back in Anger”) and Mint Pictures (“Oasis: Supersonic”).

No release date has been confirmed. However, it is set to launch globally in 2027.

Lily Continues Her World Tour

Following a sold-out arena tour across the UK, Allen is preparing for the second North American leg of her “West End Girl” show.

“I am so beyond excited to bring West End Girl back across the pond this September!! It has been so surreal playing this album to such epic crowds this summer.. Thank you for singing every word with me,” she wrote on Instagram earlier this month.

Allen will kick off the first show at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden on September 3 and will visit various other cities, including Boston, Los Angeles, and Oakland.