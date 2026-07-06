New Report Gives Encouraging Update on Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Marriage

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage appears to be on the mend, according to a new report.

For the past two years, the pair have returned to living in the same home, PEOPLE reported.

“Jada moved back in with Will two years ago,” a source told the magazine. “They are happy and love each other and are, as ever, committed to supporting each other.”

The couple has been married since 1997.

Back in 2023, around the time she was promoting her memoir, “Worthy,” she revealed the two were separated. However, the magazine reported that the two were “still together” despite not living in the same home.

“It was nobody’s fault. As much as I wanted him to love me, that would never happen if I didn’t love myself,” she told TODAY back when revealing her split with Will Smith, who released an album last year. “And the same applied to him. Will and I had pictures in our mind of what a happily married couple was. And our pictures didn’t match.”

In the book, she opened up about her marriage, including a beautiful discussion the couple had about the possibility of a prenup before they tied the knot.

Will Smith’s team were pushing for the document, she reportedly wrote. When the actor himself brought it up with her, she responded, “If we’re going into this marriage with the possibility that divorce could happen, then I don’t think we should do this,” according to TODAY. “I’m not going to start the end of our marriage in the beginning.”

He responded in perhaps the best way: he “agreed without hesitation,” she reportedly wrote.

She added: “I could never break the promise I’d made all those years ago in Will’s mother’s backyard — that we would never be in a position to need a prenuptial agreement because we would never need a divorce.”

The only time she debated not releasing the memoir was after the 2022 Oscars.

“The only time I reconsidered possibly was after the Oscars… because I was like I can’t write a book and not talk about this piece,” she told The Associated Press. “It took me a while to figure that out.”

Their decision to come back together isn’t all too surprising. During her interview with TODAY, she suggested that the power couple was working to repair their relationship.

“There’s no finding another great love, and I think that’s the point,” she said. “It’s like we are in a place now that we are in a deep, healing space. And we are really concentrating on healing the relationship between us.”

In her interview with The AP, she elaborated further on their bond.

“We love each other…we are figuring out right now as we speak, what that looks like for us. But there’s no being separated. There’s no, ‘we’re going to get divorced,’” she said. “I’m not giving up on that dude. And he’s not giving up on me… So, let’s just stop and let’s get to this deep healing and figure this out.”