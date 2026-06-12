See Ashley Judd, 58, ‘Frolic’ In a Swimsuit While Sparking Delighted Buzz from Fans

Ashley Judd, 58, has quite a few fans — to put it mildly. While some adore her acting skills, others also appreciate the bold and beautiful way she chooses to live her life. You can get a glimpse of her charming nature in a new video that shows the star slaying a swimsuit.

However, before you watch it, you should know that, as People points out, Judd “is going to frolic in the ocean in her bathing suit — and crown herself a ‘lady of the sea’ — and she doesn’t care what you think about it.” That’s one of the reasons why her fans love it!

Ashley Shared a Lively Swimsuit Video and Special Message

Judd hopped onto Instagram on Thursday, June 11, to share a video of herself standing in the sand as water lapped over her feet. Wearing a blue, green and white swimsuit, she looks both chic and chill.

“We Do Not Care Club: Baltic Sea Edition 🌊⚓,” she wrote in the caption. “⛱️Make Stuff Up Club, Bonus Material⛱️ As always, thank you, @justbeingmelani, for this glorious movement.”

She then went on to write, “Levity! Imagination! Mischief! This installment is a healing tonic for a grave condition that often plagues adults and the overly serious: ‘Know-It-All-itis’ 🌀Beware!🌀 It is contagious. It is fatal to play, creativity, &, most dangerous of all: It stifles silliness.”

Getty Ashley Judd

The star also shared “Symptoms of Know-It-All-itis,” including:

“A compulsion to correct a child’s imaginative play with ‘facts.’😡”

“An inability to take seriously the unserious.🤢”

“Chronic outbreaks of ‘Actually…’🤮”

She added, “I suspect many inventions & discoveries have come into being because someone was unashamed to suspend disbelief &… Just. Make. Stuff. Up. With joy! With mirth!”

The actress then took her own advice, writing, “So. Today, I make up: Seaweed is salad. Salad seaweed is jewelry. Anemones get cold, too, & migrate to warmer seas. Florida is pretty far from the Baltic Sea… But what the heck?”

“A single Arctic tern may fly the equivalent of going to the Moon and halfway back over her lifetime. 🌎,” she continued. “Reality is absurd and spendiforously fantastic. Play should be, too. How will you play today?”

Ashley’s Post Prompted Plenty of Responses from Fans

Getty Ashley Judd

There’s no doubt that Judd’s fans had strong reactions to her post, with plenty of people taking to the comments to let the star know how much they adore both her and her message.

“Omg 🤣🤣🤣 I just love you ❤️ you are completely your authentic self. We need more people like you in the world,” one person wrote.

Another social media user added, “Thank you for being so real and not giving a [expletive] what people think. 😌 I’m working on that…”

“You are absolutely adorable and your spirit is radiant💖☀️,” came from a third fan.

Someone else left a comment, saying, “You are a ray of sunshine in a dark place. I just lost my mom Friday. I’m spinning in a world of hurt and pain and void. I don’t know how to live in a world without my mom. My best friend. I hope one day I can be free of that darkness and living life with such spirit just as you are. ❤️❤️”