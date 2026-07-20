Ashley Judd’s Blue & White Swimsuit Video Has Her Showing off Her Gray Hair & Playful New Era

Ashley Judd has been showing everyone in 2026 how to live life right: by going au natural, exploring everything, and reminding everyone she is a swimsuit goddess! The Star Trek and Sisters alum not only rocked a swimsuit that made fans turn heads again, but she also highlighted her gray hairs and confident spirit.

Below, see the compilation video of Judd in a blue and white one-piece swimsuit during her vacation!

Ashley Judd’s Swimsuit & Gray Hair Video

Ashley Judd during the arrivals at the 90th Academy Awards

In case you missed it, during this past weekend, the Flypaper star shared a compilation video on her Instagram. She shared the video from her trip to Switzerland with the caption reading, “I’ve looked at life from both side now. 🎶: Joni Mitchell.”

You can see the video HERE!

In the video, we see Judd, 58, looking as radiant as can be as she plunges into the crystal blue ocean in a blue and white Gemma bandeau one-piece swimsuit from J. Crew. We see the bare-faced beauty looking so happy as she shows off her natural skin and gray roots.

We then see her dancing in a yellow muumuu, showing off her no-makeup face as she bathes in sunlight, rolling down a hill, smelling the flowers, swimming, playing with hula hoops in a checkered gown, and more. Fans also see Judd rocking an array of looks like an all-white summer dress to that blue cottage-core checkered dress.

As we said, fans always adore her videos, and in this video, they commented things like: “🌸👏Great to be free feeling like a kid sometimes ♥️🌸” and “So beautiful, Ashley! Thank you for everything you have done for this world (and Kentucky!) ❤️”

Truly, she is doing all of the side quests on her summer vacation and every single photo is too cool to miss. Plus, we love seeing her confidently going no-makeup and showing off her beautiful gray hairs!

Ashley Judd’s Road to Confidence

Getty Actress Ashley Judd poses for a portrait the Getty Images Portrait Studio at the 2006 Sundance Film Festival

Earlier this year, when paparazzi and online users chatted about her gray hair, she responded with a powerful video about how women shouldn’t care about aging naturally. In June 2026, Judd shared a video captioned, “We Do Not Care Club: Baltic Sea Edition 🌊⚓.” (And as we said, it’s all about her ongoing series on not caring about the societal pressures of aging!)

And in a 2022 chat with UCLA Health, Judd discussed how she doesn’t listen to other’s opinion about her aging, her gray hair, or her body. “I’m sure people are talking about it, but I don’t pay any attention to it, because I know it’s a temporary condition, and the weight will come off when it is supposed to,” she said. “It’s none of my business what people think of me.”

She added, “Thirty-three percent of the people are going to love me no matter what I do; 33% of the people really don’t care; and 33% of the people aren’t going to like me no matter what I do. It’s between the God of my understanding and me.”