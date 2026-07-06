Adam Levine Surprises Fans With Adorable Father-Daughter Moment at Maroon 5 Show

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine melted hearts after a fan captured an adorable moment with his 9-year-old daughter, Dusty Rose Levine, and his model wife, Behati Prinsloo, while performing with Maroon 5 in London on July 3.

“The Voice” coach shares three children with Prinsloo: daughters Dusty and Gio Grace, 8, and a three-year-old son whose name has yet to be revealed.

Adam Levine Shares Sweet Moment With Daughter Dusty Rose During Maroon 5 Show in London

During Maroon 5’s July 3 stop in London on the band’s 2026 European tour, a fan captured an adorable moment as frontman Adam Levine performed his hit single “Girls Like You.”

In a video shared on Instagram, Levine spots his wife, Behati Prinsloo, and his 9-year-old daughter Dusty Roe Levine, dancing together in the front row. As he performs, Prinsloo is seen holding their daughter in her arms, prompting Levine to blow his daughter a sweet kiss.

Levine is then seen lying on the edge of the stage, where Prinsloo once again lifts Dusty so he can lean in and kiss her. The sweet father-daughter exchange appears on the concert screen, where the crowd erupts in cheers for the family’s adorable moment.

“This was my most beautiful moment of the day to witness 😍,” a fan wrote in the comment section of the post. “This was adorable to see live 🥰🥰,” another person shared.

“This is so awesome! My heart is melting for her!” A comment read.

Levine & Wife Behati Prinsloo Open up About Having More Kids

Getty Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo attend the 12th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on April 18, 2026.

Fatherhood has definitely had an impact on Levine, who even stepped away from his coaching role on “The Voice” after sixteen seasons so he could be “a stay-at-home dad.”

While speaking to Ellen DeGeneres in 2019 (via People), he shared, “I was just constantly working for so many years — very lucky, very fortunate, very blessed and all that, but [I wanted] to be able to spend time in this moment with my new, young family, and just have the greatest time ever.”

Both Levine and Prinsloo have also been open about their desire to have a big family. In fact, Levine joked in 2014 that he wanted “100 kids.”

“I want to have more kids than would be socially responsible,” he told Ryan Seacrest on his radio show (via Us Weekly). “I don’t know when we’re going to do it. We can’t do it right now. I think it’s absolutely in the works for some future date.”

But on a more serious note, the Victoria’s Secret model shared with Entertainment Tonight in 2021 that she could see herself and Levine having five kids.

“We always knew we wanted a second one. So I think for me in those two years, when I had two babies under the age of 2, I was just like, ‘Don’t even think about it!’ But I do also want five kids, but don’t even think about it,” she said.

She continued, “You know what, ‘Never say never.’ We want a big family, who knows, we’re leaving it up to fate and just what happens. What will happen, will happen. So there’s no limits to it.”

Levine will certainly prioritize his family before he returns to “The Voice” as a coach for the show’s epic 30th season. The new season will premiere in September.