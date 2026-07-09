‘Family Feud’ Fans Are in for a Treat: Steve Harvey Confirms Major Surprises for Season 50

Fifty years in, and “Family Feud” still knows how to throw a party. Steve Harvey is gearing up to lead the celebration as the show marks its golden anniversary, and according to a Parade report, the Emmy winner will return to host the milestone season when it premieres September 28. This season isn’t just about nostalgia. The epic celebration will give families even more to celebrate this season.

Bigger Prizes and Familiar Faces Return to the Stage

Getty Steve Harvey of “Celebrity Family Feud’

With BetMGM raising the Fast Money jackpot to $50,000 across 10 special episodes, giving contestants a real shot at a life-changing win. As per the outlet, longtime viewers will also get a treat when “legacy families,” former contestants from seasons past, return to the stage for another chance at the win.

Parade also shared an exclusive teaser of the special season—

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Brand partnerships are adding to the festivities as well.

Carvel is marking the occasion with a custom-made 50th-anniversary ice cream cake for the premiere, and a Family Feud Birthday Cake Carve, arriving in stores nationwide beginning September 1

TGI Fridays is getting in on the celebration too, bringing an official anniversary board game into its restaurants starting in September.

Guests can play it right at their table or pull it up digitally through a QR code.

TGI Fridays and Family Feud both bring people together to create memorable moments with family and friends,” Ray Blanchette, CEO of TGI Fridays, told the outlet. “We’re excited to partner with such an iconic brand as it celebrates its 50th anniversary and look forward to welcoming Family Feud fans into our restaurants.”

The 50th anniversary celebration isn’t staying confined to the studio. Arkadium, known for its browser-based games, is refreshing its own version of “Family Feud” this summer, giving longtime online fans an updated way to play.

Gameloft has already rolled out “Family Feud Pocket” on Apple Arcade, giving mobile players the chance to compete as though Harvey were hosting the match himself.

Arkadium, a go-to name in browser gaming, is also updating its own take on the beloved family game show this summer, offering longtime online fans a fresh way to jump into the action on August 6

The party continues on Twitch starting August 6 when the show partners with Gaggl for a special clip show. Creators will get the chance to spotlight some of Harvey’s most unforgettable hosting moments and reward viewers with cash prizes during their streams.

Combined with two round-the-clock streaming channels, Family Feud and Family Feud Classic, fans will have no shortage of ways to keep the celebration going.

The show has come a long way since its first broadcast in July 1976, and Harvey has been steering the ship since taking over hosting duties in 2010. Fifty years later, the format is showing no signs of slowing down.

A report from WBAL-TV found the show averaged 7.5 million daily viewers during the 2025-2026 season, cementing its place as one of syndication’s success stories.

Disney CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD – Key Art.

New episodes return September 28, 2026. Fans can check local listings or head to familyfeud.com for station details.

Parade has contributed to the report.