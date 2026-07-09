Tom Schwartz Makes Honest Admission About Katie Maloney Marriage Years After Divorce

Fans first met Tom Schwartz during the inaugural season of Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” in 2013 as Katie Maloney’s boyfriend. He became a full-time cast member the following season, and the couple eventually tied the knot in a televised wedding in 2016.

However, as fans watched each season, their relationship was marked by plenty of ups and downs, including Schwartz’s infidelity and the strain his business venture with Tom Sandoval placed on their marriage.

After six years of marriage, Maloney filed for divorce from Schwartz. Although the exes faced a rocky road in the aftermath of their split, they’ve since reached a much better place. In a recent interview, Schwartz looked back on their marriage, admitting he could have been a better husband while sharing how he’s matured since his VPR days.

Tom Schwartz Opens up About Being a ‘Mediocre’ Husband to Katie Maloney

Getty Tom Schwartz, Katie Malonie-Schwartz, Stassi Schroeder, and Jax Taylor attend the DailyMail.com & Elite Daily Holiday Party with Jason Derulo at Vandal on December 7, 2016 in New York City.

Tom Schwartz was a guest on “E!’s HOT GOSS,” where he reflected on his time on “Vanderpump Rules” and admitted he’s changed significantly since those days. Though fans have commented that they haven’t seen much personal growth on “The Valley” season 3, Schwartz shared that he has matured in recent years, particularly when it comes to his relationships.

“Back in the early days, some might say that I was inept or spineless,” he admitted. “I was a bit sloppy with my drinking, and I didn’t really know what I wanted out of life.”

Schwartz continued to take accountability for his past actions, sharing, “I wasn’t a great communicator. I wasn’t a great listener, and I wasn’t a great husband.”

Schwartz and Katie Maloney were together throughout “Vanderpump Rules,” getting married near Lake Tahoe, California, in 2016 with Lisa Vanderpump as their officiant. In March 2022, Maloney announced their split, with the former couple’s divorce finalized that September.

“But I wasn’t a horrible husband,” Schwartz said. “I was kind of like mediocre.” The reality star went on to add that watching VPR back, he showed “poor judgment” and showed “immaturity.”

And though the couple didn’t work out, Schwartz had nothing but great things to say about Maloney and their current relationship.

“We have such a good line of communication. We still have joint custody of the dogs,” he said. “I think we’re both happy and proud of each other.”

Schwartz Shares He Is ‘In Love Right Now’ With Girlfriend Kiana Carroll

When asked how he feels about himself today, Schwartz shared a much more positive outlook.

“Tom is more self-assured and more confident and knows what he wants out of life,” he said. It led the Bravo star to gush about his new girlfriend, Kiana Carroll, with whom he has been dating since late 2025.

“He’s happy right now. He’s in love right now,” the 43-year-old said.

In March, on his “Detox/Retox” podcast, where the two opened up about reaching their six-month mark.

“I think at three months with you … I would say that’s when I felt extra comfortable with you, even though I always felt comfortable with you. Six months is where [expletive] gets real,” Carroll said.

“Listen, if we can make it past six months, maybe we can make it all the way. Maybe we can go the distance,” Schwartz added.

Fans have since watched Carroll make her debut on “The Valley,” with the cast welcoming her with open arms. , while speaking to co-stars Danny Booko and Jesse Lally in a June 3 episode, he gushed about Carroll.

“Kiana is [expletive] amazing,” Schwartz said, admitting that the two made things official. “Yeah, I love her.”