Mike Flanagan Makes Revealing Promise About Upcoming ‘Carrie’ Series

Mike Flanagan has quickly become one of the most sought-after modern horror directors. His most acclaimed works include “Hush,” “The Haunting of Hill House,” “The Shining” sequel “Doctor Sleep” and “Midnight Mass.” Now he adds a fresh perspective on Stephen King‘s 1974 classic novel “Carrie” to his growing repertoire.

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The book saw its first adaptation with 1976’s film of the same name, starring Sissy Spacek, Piper Laurie, John Travolta and Nancy Allen. Several other versions followed, including a sequel to the original called “The Rage: Carrie 2” and two remakes in 2002 and 2013.

With the “Carrie” reboot TV series, coming to Amazon Prime in October, Flanagan plans to make several storyline updates, including giving the iconic prom scene a switch-up.

Reboot to Focus on Gen Z’s Relationship With Tech

In a first look exclusive for Entertainment Weekly, Mike Flanagan shared several images that give an aesthetic clue into what “Carrie” will look like in 2026. One photo, in particular, stands out; several smiling teens hold up their smartphones at something just off-screen, indicating the modern setting.

Flanagan comments on the novel’s threads of bullying and isolation that could not be more relevant today, noting “our relationship to technology and the degree to which violence encroaches on our high schoolers, especially in the United States,” he says. In 2026, that gives the filmmaker a chance to “express them completely differently,” considering Gen Z’s experience of growing up with tech and social media ever-present in their lives.

It’s also worth highlighting another considerable change from Brian De Palma’s film, in which Carrie White’s father abandoned the family. Here, Ralph recently passed away, and Carrie (Summer H. Howell) enters public school for the first time after being homeschooled by her mother, Margaret (Samantha Sloyan). That added layer gives Flanagan further depths to explore around Carrie’s feelings of othering.

Carrie Won’t Be the Only Teen with Mystical Powers

One of the boldest risks Flanagan plans to take is shedding light on Carrie’s placement in a “sorority of very gifted women” that’s referenced in King’s book but not in the 1976 film.

“That was something we could pick up and run with,” he says, adding that every episode will focus on “a different, unique story of a different woman, somewhere else in the world and in time, coming to terms with their own abilities.”

That opens up the “Carrie” universe in a considerable way, perhaps a bit of a gamble in the aftermath of “Stranger Things” recently treading that same territory in its final season. While Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) continues being the central focus of the series’ exploration of magical powers, Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) realizes the full potential of his own and becomes integral in defeating Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).

Could we see “Carrie” taking a similar route in its episodic adventures? We’ll see.

Iconic Prom Scene Will Look Different

Mike Flanagan understands the extreme sensitivity when it comes to horror fans and their beloved media being remade. “Carrie” will feature many of the scenes fans are most familiar with, including the period scene that triggers the wave of bullying.

Several other classic characters will be involved, from Carrie’s bully Chris Hargensen (Alison Thornton) and Sue Snell (Siena Agudong) to gym teacher Miss Desjardin (Amber Midthunder) and Principal Grayle (Matthew Lillard).

However, the climactic bloodbath at the prom will look “completely different,” he says. The opportunity to give that scene was “wonderfully delicious and irresistible.”

The director has taken some very big swings that have paid off (e.g., “Doctor Sleep” giving Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining” a run for its money). His plans for “Carrie” might rejuvenate the IP, or it could prove to be quite the blunder.