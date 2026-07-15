Meet the Stars of Broadway’s ‘Death Becomes Her’ on National Tour This Fall

‘Death Becomes Her’ is the latest smash hit comedy musical that has taken the internet by storm, and it’s officially coming to the US on a national tour this fall. Meet the cast of this Tony Award-winning musical before they hit the road in September.

Following a celebrated Broadway run that brought the cult-classic 1992 film to life on stage, the musical will give audiences across the country the chance to experience its over-the-top comedy, unforgettable score and dazzling theatrical effects.

Meet The Cast of ‘Death Becomes Her’ on Broadway

Leading the tour as longtime rivals Madeline Ashton and Helen Sharp are Jackie Burns and Kristen Beth Williams, respectively. Ken Marino will join the cast as Ernest Melville, Nasia Thomas as Viola Van Horn, Louis A. Williams Jr as Chagall, and Michael Buchanan as Stefan.

Additionally, Gail Bennet will serve as the standby actor for Madeline Ashton and Helen Sharp.

They will be joined on the stage by the ensemble cast including Calvin Cooper, Nick Cortazzo, Tiki Hopson, Karma Jenkins, Tyler Jimenez, Caroline Kane, Bryn Purvis, Jordan Vasquez, and Candace Janin Washington. Swings for the ensemble will include Ian Liberto, McKinley Knuckle, Alicia Albright, and Savannah Cooper.

A Hit Adaptation for the Stage

Based on the beloved Universal Pictures film by the same name starring Meryl Streep, Goldie Hawn, and Bruce Willis, “Death Becomes Her” transforms the movie into a stage sensation. The musical is packed with elaborate costumes, illusions and laugh-out-loud moments throughout. The story follows Madeline and Helen as their decades-long rivalry reaches new heights after they discover a magical potion that promises eternal youth. However, they discover immortality comes with more than a few unexpected complications.

The musical version has been around since at least 2017 but has gone through many a cast and production staff. Since opening on Broadway, the production has earned praise for embracing the campy spirit of the original film while expanding its story through new songs and the magic of the theatre. Fans have also celebrated the musical’s witty script and affectionate nods to one of Hollywood’s most enduring cult classics.

“Death Becomes Her” will begin its national tour in Cleveland, Ohio in September. Tour dates will continually be added to the production’s website. The tour dates for 2026 are here:

Cleveland, Ohio – Playhouse Square – September 12 to October 3, 2026

Columbus, Ohio – Ohio Theatre – October 6 to October 11, 2026

St. Louis, Missouri – The Fabulous Fox – October 13 to October 25, 2026

Omaha, Nebraska – Orpheum Theatre – October 27 to November 1, 2026

Nashville, Tennessee – Andrew Jackson Hall – November 3 to November 8, 2026

Durham, North Carolina – DPAC – November 10 to November 15, 2026

Atlanta, Georgia – Fox Theatre – November 17 to November 22, 2026

Knoxville, Tennessee – Tennessee Theatre – November 24 to November 29, 2026

Orlando, Florida – Dr. Phillips Center – December 1 to December 6, 2026

Tampa, Florida – Carol Morsani Hall – December 8 to December 13, 2026

Fort Lauderdale, Florida – Au Rene Theatre – December 15 to December 27, 2026