‘General Hospital’- Rory Gibson Marries Alicia Ruelas

“General Hospital”’s Rory Gibson is officially married. The actor who plays Michael Corinthos married his longtime fiancée Alicia Ruelas on Saturday, July 11 in Hawaii. Rory proposed in Hawaii, too. In October of 2022 Alicia Ruelas posted this engagement photo on her Instagram:

Even though he didn’t propose until 2022, Rory and Alicia have been together for more than a decade.

High School Sweethearts

In a past interview with “Soap Opera Digest” from 2021 Rory revealed that he was 16 and Alicia was 15 they met. He thought she was “really cool”, and after a week he asked her out. She said yes, and they’ve been together ever since.

Rory now plays fiercely protective dad Michael Corinthos on “General Hospital”, and he’s looking forward to having his own kids in the future. In a 2025 interview he said that he “adores children, and can’t wait to have some of his own”. He also said:

“Me and my fiancée, we’ve been talking about it for years and years, and we’re planning on kind of getting that train moving here pretty soon. But any time there’s a kid on set, it’s a great time to be there. I love getting to hold the babies, I love getting to hang out with the kiddos. It’s a great time. I just love kids!”

Alicia Ruelas has lots of sweet snaps of the two of them on her official Instagram. Hopefully, they get a little time to enjoy a honeymoon and get used to being married before starting a family.

Playing A Great Dad On “General Hospital”

Rory Gibson took over the role of Michael Corinthos in May of 2025 from Chad Duell. The physical differences between the two actors were easily explained away by Michael’s burn injuries.

Michael Corinthos played by Chad Duell went to Europe for an experimental burn treatment. And Michael Corinthos played by Rory Gibson returned to Port Charles in an extremely dramatic moment where he swept into the Nurse’s Ball to get his kids.

From the start, he softened the character of Michael Corinthos and focused on making Michael a protective dad to Wiley and Amelia Corinthos.

Rory plays Michael as a doting father, but that doesn’t mean he’s a pushover. He’s willing to do whatever it takes to keep his kids safe, even if it means going head-to-head with his ex-wife Willow Cain. He also is very protective of his daughter with Sasha, little Daisy.

When Daisy and Sasha experienced several strange encounters inside the Quartermaine mansion, Michael helped Sasha take Daisy and leave. They went to Paris to stay with Sasha’s parents, Holly Sutton and Robert Scorpio.

Just recently on “General Hospital”, Michael showed current girlfriend Jacinda video from Daisy’s first birthday party sent to him by Sasha. He talked about how much he missed Daisy and wished he could be there for her big milestone moments, like her first birthday.

Hopefully, Rory will get to share all those big milestone moments with his children and his wife in the future. Congratulations to both Rory and Alicia on their marriage.