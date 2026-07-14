‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Wednesday July 15

“General Hospital” spoilers for Wednesday, July 15 reveal that Willow might have to face a very angry Drew pretty soon. Drew’s paralytic is wearing off, and Willow still doesn’t have the evidence she needs to keep Drew under control.

The “General Hospital” spoilers for Wednesday say that “Nina and Brennan plan their next move”. They don’t have a lot of time to figure out how to stop Drew. Already, he is starting to be able to move his limbs. Soon he will be able to talk.

And as soon as he can form the words, Drew is going to tell the PCPD that Willow shot him, and then she drugged him. If Willow wants to keep her kids and her cushy Congressional seat, she needs to get the goods on Drew. Nina is committed to getting that information, even though she doesn’t trust Brennan.

Anna Wants Answers

Wednesday’s “General Hospital” spoilers also say that Anna will keep looking for answers. There are still a lot of things she’s not sure about when it comes to her abduction. She’s going to put her skills to use to fill in the blanks and find out more about who kept her at Wyndemere and what connection they have to Faison.

Anna’s still not totally sure what is real and what isn’t. She still believes that there is a bigger conspiracy going on. Her hallucination of Peter August is directing her behavior right now, and that could mean that the talented former WSB agent Anna is a threat to someone in Port Charles.

Josslyn Has A Secret

On Wednesday, Joss is going to reveal a big secret. What big secret could it be? She’s been keeping so many, it doesn’t seem like there could be that many left. Maybe she’s going to finally tell Trina that she’s a WSB agent. It seems a little odd that Trina hasn’t picked up on anything strange in all this time. But Trina’s been dealing with a lot lately herself, so maybe it’s not that strange.

Curtis Isn’t A Jerk

Shockingly, the “General Hospital” spoilers for Wednesday say that Curtis is going to express gratitude to someone. Could it be Laura? Laura sent Martin to Curtis to help Curtis out with his legal problems, and it could be that Curtis is grateful for that. Or, Curtis could be grateful to Martin for helping him with the case.

Curtis told Martin he’s going to take the plea deal that was offered, so he’s going to need all the legal expertise he can get to avoid jail time. He was way out of line hitting Isiah, and now that Isiah could be permanently unable to perform surgery because of it, Curtis could be facing prison and a hefty payout to Isaiah.

Trina And Gio Get Big News

The final “General Hospital” spoiler for Wednesday, July 15 says that Trina and Gio will get some big news about their showcase. Maybe some more powerful industry executives will be attending? Or maybe they will stream the showcase? It will be nice to see Trina continue to have some distance from her parents and start moving forward with her life.