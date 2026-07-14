Has ‘General Hospital’ Taken Laura and Sonny’s Friendship Too Far? Fans Weigh In

As the mayor of Port Charles, Laura Collins often finds herself walking a fine line between her public responsibilities and her personal relationships. One friendship that has long divided both Port Charles residents and “General Hospital” viewers is her decades-long bond with mob boss Sonny Corinthos.

The topic recently sparked fresh debate after “General Hospital” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson shared a scene featuring the longtime friends on their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages. Alongside the post, they asked fans, “Laura And Sonny: FRIENDSHIP GOALS, OR TOXIC RELATIONSHIP.”

The question quickly prompted viewers to share their opinions, with most weighing in favorably on the pair’s enduring friendship. Read on to discover what longtime “GH” fans had to say.

Why Many ‘General Hospital’ Fans Support Laura and Sonny’s Friendship

The overwhelming majority of fans defended Laura and Sonny’s relationship, arguing that it has been built on years of trust, loyalty, and mutual respect despite the many challenges both characters have faced.

One “GH” fan wrote, “They have a great friendship! Maybe Laura is trying to find ways to help get Sonny safely out of the mob! Sonny has wanted to get out of that business and I hope he can so Joss will leave him alone.”

Others pointed to the pair’s long history together, with one viewer commenting, “They understand each other. They have a history and Luke connection.”

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Several “General Hospital” fans kept their opinions simple, writing, “Always great friends!!,” “It’s not toxic,” and “Definitely goals.”

Another “GH” fan added, “Lifelong friends that care for each other even with their flaws,” while someone else wrote, “They are good friends that trust and help each other. Nothing wrong with that.”

Fans Say Laura and Sonny’s History Makes Their Bond Unique

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Many “General Hospital” fans argued that Laura and Sonny’s friendship has endured because of everything they have experienced together over the years.

One fan wrote, “Love Laura and Sonny’s relationship carries over from the good old days with Luke.”

Another highlighted the family ties that connect the two, commenting, “They are “Framily”—friends and family. They go back years and also share a grandson. They have been through quite a bit together, especially with Sidwell blackmailing them.”

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As longtime “GH” fans know, Sonny and Laura’s shared grandson is Rocco Falconeri. Rocco is the son of Dante Falconeri, Sonny’s son, and Lulu Spencer, Laura’s daughter. After Rocco got into a bit of trouble breaking into the lab of Professor Dalton with his siblings Charlotte Cassadine and Danny Morgan, Mayor Collins got involved. The incident eventually led to Sidwell planting Professor Dalton’s body in Laura’s trunk and blackmailing both her and Sonny for months.

Others felt the friendship represented the kind of unconditional support people hope to find in real life. One viewer explained, “Friendship goals—being able to maintain the love and connection even when you don’t agree with the other’s choices is exactly how friendships should be.”

Not Everyone Thinks Laura and Sonny’s Friendship Is Healthy

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While most “General Hospital” fans praised Laura and Sonny’s relationship, a smaller group felt the dynamic isn’t quite so simple.

Some viewers believed there are positive and negative aspects to their friendship, with one fan writing, “Both can be true,” while another added, “Maybe a touch of both.”

A handful of viewers were more critical, simply describing the relationship as “Toxic” or a “Toxic relationship.”

Whether viewers see Laura and Sonny as friendship goals or an unhealthy pairing, one thing is clear: their decades-long bond remains one of Port Charles’ most debated relationships.