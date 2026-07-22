Inside One of HGTV Star Jasmine Roth’s Biggest Projects Yet: PHOTOS

HGTV favorite Jasmine Roth recently completed one of her biggest projects yet! The “Help! I Wrecked My House” star — who is expecting her third daughter with husband Brett Roth — took fans on a tour of her stunning commercial renovation.

Jasmine Roth’s Commercial Building

Between filming for HGTV and preparing to welcome her third child into the world, Roth completed a massive commercial renovation project.

“If only it were this easy! (Also my pregnant belly in that last part of the jump – oh my!)” she shared via Instagram on Friday, July 17, alongside a transition video. “I bought a commercial building and completely built it out for my residential development company @builtcustomhomes. It was a big risk and took a lot of work, but now it’s my ultimate dream space.”

She later followed it up with a second transition video, writing, “If I’m being honest, I never thought I’d take on a project like this. The opportunity came at a really busy time in my life – but I really couldn’t pass it up.”

The commercial building, which houses Roth’s residential development company offices, is located in her hometown of Park City, Utah. According to Roth, the structure needed a “full build-out” when she purchased it.

“After months of construction and design, I turned it into my dream studio space for @builtcustomhomes. Sometimes building your happy is taking on the challenge and saying YES, because you know it’ll be worth it in the end,” she wrote. “I’m Jasmine Roth – your friend who knows a lot about houses, a little about being a mom (baby 3 is on the way!), and almost nothing about being in my 40’s. I’m on a mission to build happiness and I’m taking all of you with me. I believe we’re all in this together and love hearing your stories. Follow along if you want to join me on this journey.”

Inside the Design

The completed renovation features neutral tones, wood furniture, a brown leather sofa, and gorgeous wood cabinetry.

“That’s a wrap on the @builtcustomhomes builtcustomhomes studio in Park City, Utah! Thanks so much for following along. I’d love to hear what you think. Tell me your favorite part about this project in the comments below,” she shared via Instagram.

“I never expected to love my studio this much…I wanted to make sure that whoever was using the studio (co-workers, clients, trades, film crew, etc) felt really at home and had all the amenities to make their work day enjoyable,” Roth explained alongside a photo tour. “The ability to create a welcoming and comfortable space is unique and I really used this studio to show off! It’s a living portfolio and while everything might not be the exact taste of our clients, the goal is to show craftsmanship and attention to detail.”

Roth founded her residential development company, Built Custom Homes, in 2012, while living in California.

“As much as this is a great place for me to work with a clear head, it’s also a place to build community, to cultivate relationships, and to hopefully take our business to the next level.”