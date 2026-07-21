Who Got the Golden Buzzer on AGT Tonight? 7/21/2026

We got to see the final auditions on “America’s Got Talent” 2026 tonight on NBC. With new acts taking the stage, you are probably wondering: Who got the Golden Buzzer on “AGT” tonight? We have the “America’s Got Talent” spoilers on whether any of the acts tonight got that Golden Buzzer and moved directly to the “America’s Got Talent” Season 21 live shows.

Any contestants on “AGT” who impress the judges — Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Mel B, and Sofia Vergara — can be awarded the Golden Buzzer. For these final auditions, we have 11 different acts taking the stage. They all have a chance of getting a Golden Buzzer, but will any of them?

Any Other Golden Buzzers?

Last week on “America’s Got Talent” Season 21, it was time for the sixth week of auditions. We had the chance to see even more acts take the stage, and even more Golden Buzzers were handed out. In fact, Sofia handed out her final Golden Buzzer, and it appears that all of the Golden Buzzers are gone.

However, the judges and producers always have something up their sleeve. If an act is worthy tonight, I am sure they will find a way to make it happen. So, will any acts get a Golden Buzzer during the final week of auditions on “AGT” tonight? Time will tell, so follow along with our live results below and see who got the Golden Buzzer on “AGT” tonight.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD: THIS LIVE POST WILL BE UPDATED THROUGHOUT THE EPISODE, SO DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS.

July 21 Live Results – Final Auditions

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Final Auditions Begin

We have the final auditions taking place tonight. Will there be another Golden Buzzer handed out? Find out tonight, so keep refreshing this page for the latest updates!

8:03 p.m. – Terry Crews did say they used the last Golden Buzzer last week, but maybe there will be a special one tonight?