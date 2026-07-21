‘America’s Got Talent’ 2026 Live Recap & Spoilers – Final Auditions

The time has come, as the final auditions on “America’s Got Talent” Season 21 take place tonight on NBC. It’s time for the final acts to take the stage for the “AGT” judges — Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Mel B, and Sofia Vergara. We have 11 more acts taking the stage in a jam-packed night of performances. We will find out what other acts will be moving on to the next round and which acts will be sent home on “AGT” 2026. Find out with us during our “America’s Got Talent” 2026 live recap.

The Auditions Come to an End Tonight on ‘AGT

After tonight, seven weeks of auditions will be complete.

Five weeks of auditions are complete. We saw more acts take the stage last week on “AGT” Season 21. Now, it’s time to see the final acts take the stage on “America’s Got Talent” tonight. We did see Sofia Vergara hand out her final Golden Buzzer last week, which means we should be done with the Golden Buzzers this season.

However, you never know what the producers and/or judges might throw at us when it comes to this show. We do know that Maria seems to shock everyone with her talent, but could it be enough to bring out a special Golden Buzzer? We find out tonight, so follow along with our live recap below!

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD: THIS LIVE RECAP WILL BE UPDATED THROUGHOUT THE EPISODE, SO DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS.

July 21 Live Recap – Final Auditions

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Howie Blandel

Howie was upset that all the fans wanted to take pictures with everyone else besides him. Now the first act comes out, and it looks just like Howie, but the judges hit the “X” for him. They bring him back, so let’s see how this goes.