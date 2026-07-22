Kelly Osbourne Shares Emotional Letter to Ozzy One Year After His Passing

Kelly Osbourne is honoring her late father, Ozzy Osbourne, with an emotional tribute one year after his death.

On Tuesday, July 22, Kelly shared a lengthy message on Instagram reflecting on the pain of losing the legendary Black Sabbath frontman while celebrating the memories they shared throughout her life.

Ozzy died on July 22, 2025, at the age of 76 after suffering a heart attack, with coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease listed as contributing factors.

Kelly’s Heartfelt Post

Beginning her heartfelt message, Kelly described how much life has changed since losing her father.

“My Daddy, One year ago today, the world changed forever,” she wrote. “Today I sit here beside you in a way I never thought would be possible. I know you are still with me. I feel you in the quiet, in the wind, in every song that stops me in my tracks, is the smell of your cologne and in every moment that love outweighs grief. You are all around me.”

She admitted the hardest part of grief has been no longer being able to physically embrace him.

“The hardest part isn’t that you’re gone. The hardest part is that I can’t touch you. I can’t hold your hand. I can’t wrap my arms around you or feel the safety that only you could give me. I always thought life was hard, but life without you has been the hardest thing I have ever had to.”

Kelly went on to call Ozzy her “everything,” describing him as her protector, teacher, best friend and “the apple of my eye.”

Although devastated by the loss, she said the memories they created together continue to bring her comfort.

“Now all I have are memories. But my God, what beautiful memories they are,” she wrote. “Even through all the madness we lived through, you somehow made every moment worthwhile.”

Kelly Recalls the Simple Moments With Her Dad

She fondly recalled simple moments, including cuddling on the couch, watching television together, listening to his jokes and even his habit of asking for a kiss while his mouth was still full of food.

“I would give absolutely anything to experience those little moments just one more time. I just want to hear you say ‘Kelly can you?’ One more time.”

Kelly also reflected on how Ozzy’s legacy continues through her young son, Sidney.

“I wish you could see your grandson. Oh, Daddy, you would adore the little man he is becoming,” she wrote. “Every single day I catch glimpses of you in him. Your smile. Your spirit. Your mannerisms.”

She said those similarities remind her “that love never truly leaves us.”

The television personality also acknowledged the impact her father had on millions around the world, saying she didn’t fully understand the scope of his influence until after his death.

“I don’t think you ever truly knew the impact you had on this world,” Kelly wrote. “Person after person came forward with stories of the hope you gave them, the kindness you showed them, the strength you inspired in them.”

Calling Ozzy “a true working-class hero,” she praised his honesty, loyalty, courage and humor while thanking him for the love he gave his family.

Kelly concluded her tribute by promising to carry him with her always.

“I will carry you with me for the rest of my days,” she wrote. “Thank you for being my daddy. Thank you for loving me so fiercely… I miss you with every part of my soul. I love you beyond words, beyond time, beyond this life. Until we find each other again. Your little Kelly can you Totsie girl.”