Rosie O’Donnell Reveals the Hefty Amount She Saved to Confidently Quit Talk Show

“The Rosie O’Donnell Show” aired for six seasons from 1996 to 2002. It ultimately was her decision to quit the show, but not before having a certain amount of money saved up.

In an interview with “Page Six,” the former host said that when she heard she had $100 million in the bank, she was done.

Quitting ‘The Rosie O’Donnell Show’

“When I heard that [number], I thought, ‘OK, now I’m done,” O’Donnell recalled. “And everyone was like, ‘Why are you leaving?’”

She realized she wanted to spend more time with her children.

“I wanted to be at their softball games,” she added, “I wanted to be at school plays.”

She added she realized she “had enough money to take care of everyone in my life, philanthropy and strangers.”

Getty MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – OCTOBER 13: Rosie O’Donnell poses during the 2025 AFLW Pride Round Media Opportunity at Ikon Park on October 13, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by James Wiltshire/AFL Photos via Getty Images)

And that $100 million? That’s the same amount she was offered from Warner Brothers to add two more seasons to “The Rosie O’Donnell Show.” She declined. They were shocked.

“They were like, ‘Why would you say no?’” she remembered, “and I was like, ‘Because I already have that money and if I think I need more, something’s wrong with me.’”

The “A League of Their Own” actress wasn’t done with television, however. She was a regular on “The View” from September 2006 to May 2007 and returned from late 2014 to February 2015.

She then joined forces with Oprah on “The Rosie Show” on “The Oprah Winfrey Network.” She hosted the show for just one season.

Opening Up About Her Facelift

O’Donnell might have been away from the limelight compared to her time hosting, but she usually manages to be honest. Earlier in her career, she admitted she had a certain opinion on facelifts. She was against them. However, the 64-year-old, now residing in Ireland, recently went under the knife for the cosmetic procedure.

“I used to feel very strongly about facelifts … Not casually—morally. I had assigned myself as head of all women who would never – ever,” she wrote in an emotional Instagram post.

She believed undergoing a facelift would be a “betrayal” of sorts. One of feminism and aging — among other things. O’Donnell mentioned she had gone on a GLP-1 for her Type 2 diabetes and had a personal chef — both of which resulted in weight loss, leaving her unhappy with the way her face looked during the process.

Rosie said the process overall was easy, especially because she concentrated on the bottom half of her face. She didn’t want to have the lines that “made her look sad.” She said people in Ireland would stop to ask her if something was wrong with the face she was making.

She recently stopped by “Watch What Happens Live,” looking great and talking about everything. Including a story about Whitney Houston, where Rosie warned those around her that she was worried for her health.

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