Harry Styles & Zoe Kravitz ‘Not Marriage Material,” Celeb Psychic

Star couple Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz have gotten plenty of attention in recent months. The couple was first rumored to be dating in August 2025, with reports stating the relationship has gotten quite serious since January of this year.

According to Elle magazine, a source relayed to People that the couple was quite serious, stating:

“They seem very serious and focused on prioritizing time together. They also seem to have created a life together that they both genuinely enjoy.”

That intel was confirmed in April, when Kravitz was seen wearing an engagement ring. Since then, the couple was officially betrothed. Elle noted that Harry Styles proposed just eight months after the couple began dating.

While the rumor mill has Zoe Kravitz and her beau as two star-crossed lovers, there are some differing views.

Celebrity psychic and body language expert Inbaal Honigman sees a very different picture. Speaking exclusively to Covers.com, she believes Harry and Zoë are “certainly fond of each other”, but says their public dynamic lacks the intensity she’d expect from a couple planning their future together.

That’s a contrasting take. But knowing Honigman’s track record, it wouldn’t be surprising to see her assessment hit the target. In particular, the notable celeb psychic points to the sort of affection they hold for one another.

“Their love for each other is not intense or groundbreaking. Not marriage material.”

That’s not just a superficial observation. There are more layers to peel back from this onion.

Zoe Kravitz and Harry Styles’ Body Language Says So Much about the Relationship

For Kravitz and Styles, their body language gives off certain clues that fans might not have quite picked up on. Honigman gets to the heart of the matter by pointing out their public dynamic.

“We don’t see them seeking each other’s closeness, hugging or walking close to one another.”

That’s an eye-opener, to say the least. Indeed, Honigman does have a point insofar as Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz not being the sort of couple that immediately “clicks” in fans’ minds. And that seems to be what drives the renowned psychic’s thoughts.

“Harry and Zoe really want to be together… But a profound incompatibility shines.”

What could that incompatibility be? At first glance, their stylistic differences say a lot about their personalities. But there’s so much more compatibility than just looks. Perhaps something is brewing beneath the surface that fans may not see.

Could Styles and Kravitz Just Be “Friends”?

While it’s true that the best married couples are good friends, there’s a difference between getting along really well and actually sharing an unwavering passion.

According to Honigman, the verdict is that Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz don’t exactly have an all-consuming passion for one another. She delivers a blunt verdict that could doom the relationship.

“This is, at most, friends with benefits.”

Still, it seems the couple will head down the aisle at some point down the line. There is no wedding date set at the moment. So, fans must stay tuned to find out if, in fact, Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz make it to the altar.