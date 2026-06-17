Jelly Roll’s Daughter Breaks Silence on Dad’s Divorce From Bunnie Xo

Jelly Roll’s daughter, Bailee Ann, is speaking out as public interest surrounding her father’s reported split from Bunnie Xo continues to grow.

The 18-year-old shared her thoughts in an expiring TikTok post on Tuesday, June 16, making it clear that she’s unhappy with the intense scrutiny surrounding her family.

Bailee Ann Opens Up in TikTok Post

“Oh & one more thing I am disgusted at how invested everyone is in a very clearly private family matter,” Bailee Ann wrote.

She went on to call the attention “fkn crazy” and urged social media users to focus on their own lives instead.

“Worry bout your house – not mine,” she added.

Bailee Ann concluded her message with a cryptic statement that left fans wondering if she may eventually address the situation further.

“I’m not speaking on it – yet.”

Jelly Roll Reportedly Filed for Divorce

Her comments come after reports surfaced that the “American Idol” Artist-in-Residence filed for divorce from Bunnie Xo in Williamson County, Tennessee, on May 18.

According to court documents first reported by TMZ, the “Son of a Sinner” singer cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

The filing reportedly states that the couple plans to reach an agreement regarding the division of their assets and debts.

The outlet also spotted moving trucks at the couple’s Nashville home.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo, 46, married in Las Vegas in August 2016 and have frequently shared their relationship with fans through social media, interviews and episodes of Bunnie’s “Dumb Blonde” podcast.

While the pair do not share children together, Bunnie has played an active role in helping raise Jelly Roll’s two children from previous relationships: Bailee Ann and 9-year-old Noah Buddy.

Prior to the split, the two were on an IVF journey as the former couple were planning on trying for a child together.

Bunnie Xo detailed their surrogacy journey in her recent memoir.

“Now that we’re finally stable financially and somewhat emotionally after all the healing we’ve done over this decade together, we’re talking about the future — ­including growing our family,” she wrote. “J and I have a surrogate, the sweetest woman ever, and soon I’ll be starting my IVF stims.”

Speculation about trouble in the couple’s marriage began earlier this month when fans noticed the Grammy-nominated artist was no longer wearing his wedding ring during appearances at CMA Fest in Nashville.

Observers also pointed out that he appeared without the ring in several recent social media posts.

Bunnie Xo Has Been Sharing Cryptic Instagram Posts

Ahead of the divorce news becoming public, Bunnie Xo shared a series of cryptic Instagram Stories that fueled further speculation.

One post featured a photo of the podcast host with the text overlay, “She’s getting her sparkle back ✨,” accompanied by Metric’s song “Help I’m Alive.”

About an hour later, she reposted a screenshot of a text message that read, “Come here, let me show you what love feels like,” alongside J. Cole’s “Power Trip.”

She later shared a video originally posted by Snoop Dogg that included the phrase, “‘You’re embarrassing cut it out.’”

Neither Jelly Roll nor Bunnie Xo has publicly addressed the divorce filing.

For now, Bailee Ann’s message serves as a reminder that, despite their public profiles, family matters can still carry a deeply personal impact — especially for the children caught in the spotlight.