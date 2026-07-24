Joe Bradley’s Career Announcement Prompts ‘Southern Charm’ Star to Tease Major Bravo Crossover

Joe Bradley is starting a new chapter in Charleston, and his latest career announcement has already fueled speculation about the future of Bravo’s “Southern Hospitality.”

After reports surfaced that Leva Bonaparte may not return for season 5, Bradley revealed he is joining Uptown Hospitality Group, the company behind several Charleston restaurants, including By The Way, which is co-owned by “Southern Charm” stars Craig Conover and Austen Kroll.

Kroll later responded to fan speculation with a message that suggested a future crossover between the two Bravo series may not be out of the question.

Joe Bradley Announces New Role With Craig Conover and Austen Kroll’s Hospitality Group

On July 23, Bradley shared the news on Instagram, announcing that he is joining Uptown Hospitality Group and will work across several of the company’s Charleston venues.

“Excited to officially announce that I’m joining Uptown Hospitality Group and calling Share House my new home,” Bradley wrote. “This is a huge step in my career and an opportunity I’ve been working toward for a long time.”

He added that the opportunity aligns with his long-term goals in the hospitality industry.

“I’m incredibly excited to continue growing in hospitality, take on more responsibility, and keep learning from an amazing team as I work toward my goal of opening venues of my own,” he continued. “I’ll also have the opportunity to work across all of Uptown Hospitality Group’s incredible venues here in Charleston.”

Bradley ended the announcement by teasing more news to come.

“I’m beyond grateful to everyone who has supported me, believed in me, and helped me get to this point,” he wrote. “This next chapter is one I’m incredibly excited for. Charleston… let’s have some fun! More big announcements to come.”

Kroll celebrated the announcement in the comments.

“Joe Bradley, come on downnnn 👏👏 Proud of you for making, what I’m sure was, a difficult decision for your future. Very excited to see you thrive within the group.”

Austen Kroll Responds to ‘Southern Hospitality’ Speculation

Bradley’s announcement comes as rumors continue to circulate that Bonaparte may not return for season 5 of “Southern Hospitality.”

The series has centered on Bonaparte’s Charleston restaurants since its debut, making any potential changes significant for the show’s future.

After Bravo and Cocktails shared a fan comment asking, “I wonder if SOHO will continue with Austen/Craig as the new Leva,” Kroll reposted it to his Instagram Stories.

Over the image, he added a short message.

“Don’t rule it out.”

The response quickly caught fans’ attention because Bradley’s new position places him inside the same hospitality group that operates By The Way, the Charleston restaurant co-owned by Kroll and Conover.

According to the restaurant’s website, By The Way was created to reflect the spirit of Southern hospitality.

“Our shared vision is for By the Way to become a warm and welcoming establishment that guests can tuck into at all hours of the day and night for stellar food and drink, genuine Southern hospitality, and non stop good vibes,” the website states.