Karlie Kloss Addresses Taylor Swift Wedding After Surprise Appearance

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s star-studded wedding may have taken place weeks ago, but fans are still eager to hear from those who attended—including one guest whose appearance surprised many.

Nearly a month after Swift and Kelce tied the knot at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on July 3, Swift’s longtime friend Karlie Kloss shared a rare public comment about the celebration during an appearance on “TODAY” on Tuesday, July 28.

Kloss Briefly Touched on the Wedding

When asked about the highly anticipated wedding, Kloss made it clear she wanted to respect the couple’s privacy.

“Listen, I try to protect the privacy of my friends’ personal lives,” the 33-year-old model said.

While the hosts acknowledged her desire to keep details private, Kloss still offered a heartfelt message for the newlyweds.

“But what I will say is that they’re an amazing couple and I’m so happy for them.”

Although Kloss didn’t reveal any behind-the-scenes details from the ceremony, her comments were enough to spark conversation among fans, many of whom were surprised to see her among the guests after years of speculation surrounding her friendship with Swift.

Swift and Kelce exchanged vows in front of a massive guest list that reportedly included around 1,000 attendees.

The ceremony was officiated by Adam Sandler and featured an extensive lineup of celebrities, friends and colleagues from across the entertainment and sports worlds.

Despite the size of the celebration, the couple has largely kept the event private.

Kloss Has Known Swift for Years

Fans are still waiting to see official photos of Swift’s wedding dress, though several guests have offered small glimpses into the festivities through social media and interviews.

Kloss attended the event alongside her husband, Joshua Kushner.

For the occasion, the supermodel wore a strapless gold gown paired with a bold red lipstick—a signature beauty look that Swift herself has become known for over the years. Kushner opted for a classic black tuxedo.

Kloss’ appearance at the wedding carried added significance because of the long-running rumors surrounding her friendship with Swift.

The pair first met backstage at the 2013 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and quickly became close friends.

Their friendship soon became one of pop culture’s most talked-about celebrity bonds, with the two frequently appearing together at public events and sharing moments on social media.

In 2015, they even appeared together on the cover of Vogue.

Reflecting on their friendship at the time, Swift explained how many people had predicted they would become close.

“People had been telling us for years we needed to meet,” Swift said. “I remember makeup artists and hair people going, ‘Doesn’t she remind you of Karlie? God, she and Karlie would be best friends. They’re the same.’”

After years of being nearly inseparable, fans began speculating that the friendship had cooled, though neither woman publicly addressed the rumors.

Kloss later attended one of Swift’s Eras Tour concerts in Los Angeles in August 2023, but fans noticed she watched the show from the general seating area rather than the VIP tent, fueling even more discussion online.

Two years later, she also “liked” Swift’s Instagram post announcing her engagement to Kelce, whom the singer began dating in 2023.

Now, Kloss’ warm words about the newlyweds suggest there is nothing but goodwill toward the couple.

While she may be keeping the details of the “wedding of the year” under wraps, her simple message made one thing clear: she’s thrilled to see Swift and Kelce begin their next chapter together.