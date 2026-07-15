Hit Netflix Original Dating Show’s New Season Premieres Today & Fans Are Already Picking Favorites

has been making significant changes to its schedule, but there is good news for reality TV fans because one of the streaming giant’s original dating shows, “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On,” is back for its fourth season on Wednesday, July 15, What’s On Netflix reports.

‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On’ Season 4 Returns

The dating show, hosted by celebrity couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey, follows six couples as they determine the future of their relationships. Will they commit, or will they go their separate ways? This is what they must decide, and what viewers will find so fascinating. “Among the six couples are childhood crushes who finally got their timing right, business partners balancing romance and ambition, and one pair whose connection was sparked by a late-night DM,” Netflix’s Tudum reports. The season is set in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The couples in this season include Hayley and Blake, who have been together for two years. Blake is the ultimatum giver. Ashley and Killian have been together for four years, and she is the one who has given the ultimatum.

Other couples joining this season are Casey and David, together for five years. Casey is the ultimatum giver. Monica and Luke are together for five years, with Luke giving the ultimatum. Jessica Grace and Edris have been together for two years. Jessica Grace is the one who has given the ultimatum. “I wasn’t sure Jessica and I shared the same values around boundaries, respect, and emotional safety in a relationship,” Edris said, Tudum reports. Speaking of love, he says, “It’s also about daily choices, accountability, and becoming the kind of person someone can actually count on.”

The couple who have been together the longest, at six years, are Alex and Jebin. Alex is the ultimatum giver. The couple has struggles, including that Jebin’s family is not accepting of her because she’s not of Indian descent. “I wish my family were more accepting of her,” he said, Tudum reports.

Fans Share Their Thoughts on ‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On’ Season 4

After learning who the couples on this season will be, fans have shared their thoughts on the show’s official Instagram account. In a trailer posted one week ago ahead of the premiere, fans weighed in. “‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On’ returns in one week,” the caption states. “Six new couples put their relationship to the test by pairing up with new potential partners and making the final decision to marry or move on. New episodes premiere July 15.”

The comment section has been flooded with thoughts on the latest season. “Already having heart palpitations,” a comment reads. “Ooo I can’t wait I hope this season is gooood,” another person shared.

Fans have a lot of thoughts, and they are already picking favorites. This includes criticizing the way some couples speak to each other. Other reactions to the clip include, “I need this to drop like NOW,” “Finally,” “YAY JUST AS LOVE ISLAND ENDS,” and “I think they heard us and stood on business..I’m so ready. i got a huge bag of popcorn lets go.”