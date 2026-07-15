“Love Island USA” Winners Bryce and Trinity Address Age Gap and Falling in Love

“Love Island USA” Season 8 winners Bryce Dettloff and Trinity Tatum say their eight-year age difference no longer feels important as they adjust to life together outside the villa.

The couple joined “Today” on July 15 for their first television interview since winning the Peacock dating series. Bryce and Trinity discussed building their relationship during six weeks in Fiji, exchanging “I love yous” during the finale and navigating their first days away from the show.

Viewers voted Bryce and Trinity the winners during the July 12 finale, awarding the couple a shared $100,000 prize.

Although their age difference initially created uncertainty, Bryce said Trinity’s maturity and sense of humor quickly changed his perspective.

“The age gap ended up just completely disappearing in my mind,” Bryce told “Today.”

Trinity agreed that she rarely thinks about their ages anymore.

“I honestly forget,” she said.

Bryce and Trinity Say Their Age Difference Became a Strength

Trinity was 22 when she entered the “Love Island USA” villa, while Bryce celebrated his 30th birthday during the season.

The difference initially caused Trinity to question whether they could build a lasting relationship. However, spending time together helped the couple recognize how much they shared.

Bryce described Trinity as one of the most mature people he met during filming. He said her intelligence, humor and ability to understand him made their age difference feel less significant.

Trinity now views their ages as a positive part of the relationship.

She joked that Bryce knows how to have fun and occasionally acts younger than his age. However, she also values his ability to approach serious conversations with maturity.

Trinity praised Bryce for offering thoughtful advice and knowing how to support her when difficult situations arise.

The couple first paired up during the Season 8 premiere and remained connected throughout much of the competition.

Although both considered exploring relationships with other Islanders, Trinity said Bryce’s personality encouraged her to continue investing in their connection rather than pursuing someone new.

Their relationship became official before the finale when Bryce asked Trinity to be his girlfriend.

LOVE ISLAND USA — — Pictured: (l-r) Bryce Alakai Dettloff, Trinity Celeste Tatum — (Photo by: Peacock)

Trinity Explains Why Falling in Love After 6 Weeks Did Not Feel Rushed

Bryce and Trinity exchanged “I love yous” during their final date in Fiji.

Although six weeks may appear fast for many couples outside reality television, Trinity said the amount of time they spent together made their relationship develop differently.

The Islanders lived together without regular access to phones, social media or their usual routines. That environment gave Bryce and Trinity time to have personal conversations and learn about each other without many outside distractions.

“We’re around each other all day, 24 hours,” Trinity told “Today.”

She explained that viewers did not see every conversation the couple shared during filming.

Trinity questioned how two people could spend nearly every moment together, develop a close emotional connection and not begin falling in love.

The Season 8 winner said Bryce’s small gestures and the similarities between their personalities strengthened her feelings.

“We’re always in sync,” she said.

Bryce also credited their ability to comfort each other during the show’s stressful moments with bringing them closer.

The competition created pressure, uncertainty and emotional challenges, but Bryce felt he could rely on Trinity when situations became overwhelming.

Now that filming has ended, he believes they can bring the same sense of trust into their everyday lives.

Bryce and Trinity Adjust to Life Together Outside the Villa

Bryce and Trinity admitted that spending time apart has already become an unexpected challenge.

After living together continuously for six weeks, Trinity joked that they experience “a little separation anxiety” when one of them leaves.

Bryce said even a brief errand can feel unusual after becoming accustomed to having Trinity nearby throughout the day.

The couple also continues processing the attention surrounding their victory.

Bryce said they returned from Fiji after approximately 50 days without their phones or access to outside reactions. Seeing the amount of support they received has felt exciting but overwhelming.

As they begin planning their future, Trinity expects to spend more time in Los Angeles, where Bryce lives.

Although her home is in Virginia, she wants to explore California and remain close to her boyfriend.

“I definitely want to be wherever Bryce is,” Trinity said.

The couple has not finalized every detail of their post-show plans, but they remain committed to continuing the relationship they started in Fiji.

For Bryce and Trinity, leaving the villa created a new challenge: learning how to build a life together without cameras, competitions or the environment that first brought them closer.