‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Matches Franchise Record Ahead of Release

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” arrives in movie theaters on July 31, with Tom Holland returning for his fourth movie as the beloved superhero. Now, ahead of the release, official reviews for the movie are rolling in, and it’s now matched a franchise best for its debut Rotten Tomatoes score.

According to Discussing Film, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” debuted on Rotten Tomatoes with an impressive 93%, the highest debut of the live-action films in the franchise. Per the outlet, this matches “Spider-Man 2” and “No Way Home.”

In addition to Holland, the movie stars Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, and others. Destin Daniel Cretton directed the movie after Jon Watts helmed the first three.

‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Movie Reviews Are Still Coming In

Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon

Now that more critics have reviewed “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” the number has changed a bit since its debut. As of writing, the movie sits at 90% based on 72 reviews. However, more reviews are being posted to the Rotten Tomatoes platform.

One outlet, Comic Book Club, said of the movie, “A brand new day for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man franchise, one that’s full of heart and action; a deftly constructed juggling act that includes multiple seemingly incongruous elements, but never loses sight on the Spider-Man in the middle.”

The Daily Express UK wrote, “While it’s refreshing to follow up the bombastic external stakes of No Way Home with a more grounded, introspective story, there’s still plenty of what Marvel does best on the action side of things.”

Geek Vibes Nation also gave a positive review. They said, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day has its fair share of hiccups and tends to juggle a bit more than it can carry, but it’s the freshest both Spider-Man and the MCU at large have felt in a good while.”

Overall, reviews of the movie highlight the performances from the actors, particularly from Holland. Additionally, critics praise the pacing, direction, and the way the movie blends humor with the overall action. However, regarding the negative aspects of the movie, some critics feel it doesn’t match “No Way Home.”

The Tom Holland-Led Movie Will Be a Hit at the Box Office

So far, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” is set to have the biggest box office opening of the year so far. According to Deadline, it’s tracking to open with between $180 million and $190 million. If this figure holds, it would make the new film the second-biggest debut in the franchise. Notably, the biggest goes to “No Way Home,” which made an astounding $261 million in 2021.

Year-to-date, the biggest box office opening for 2026 was “Toy Story 5,” which brought in $159.6 million in its first weekend. Of course, it should be noted that the film having lower tracking than “No Way Home” isn’t necessarily an indicator of lower interest. Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” is retaining IMAX screens, meaning moviegoers who prefer that format may have to wait.

Still, “Spider-Man” does have the other Premium Large Screen formats, including Dolby, RPX, Screen X, etc.