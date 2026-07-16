Tom Holland Reveals His Mother’s Tearful Response to ‘The Odyssey’

Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” arrives in movie theaters on July 17. The film includes a stacked cast, including Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Matt Damon, and Eliot Page. Now, amid the movie garnering solid reviews from critics, Holland is revealing his mother’s reaction and stating why her thoughts surprised him.

“The Odyssey” is Nolan’s 13th feature-length film and was shot between February and August 2025. Notably, it’s the first movie shot completely for IMAX.

Tom Holland Says His Mother Cried After Watching ‘The Odyssey’

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Holland recently attended the world premiere for “The Odyssey.” While on the red carpet, he spoke to Entertainment Tonight, with the reporter asking if it was true his mother cried while watching the movie because she didn’t realize how significant a role he had in it.

According to the 30-year-old, “Yeah, she turned to me, she had like tears streaming down her face, and she said, ‘I didn’t realize you had such a big part.” After that, he was asked if he’d kept the production of a movie a secret from his mother.

Holland stated, “I honestly don’t know. I felt like I told them, and I was away for months. I don’t know what she thought I was doing.” After that, the “Spider-Man” star called his role in “The Odyssey,” “the job of a lifetime.”

Tom Says the Nolan Movie Is The Beginning of a New Chapter

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Holland recently opened up about his role in Nolan’s “The Odyssey” in an interview with the BBC. The actor stated that he believes this will be his last chance to play a character of this age demographic. Notably, he plays Telemachus, who is in his early twenties in the story.

According to him, “The thing that I love the most is that it feels a little bit like the last chance for me to play a boy.” He also stated that the role marks the beginning “of a new chapter of my life.”

Holland also stated that the role made him evaluate masculinity. He explained, “Maybe what you can learn from this movie about masculinity is that it comes in all shapes and sizes and no version of it’s perfect.”

He also reflected on working with Nolan for the film, saying, “Before you’ve worked with him …. you think about it a lot, and you yearn for that opportunity, and then you get the opportunity and that comes with a lot of pressure.”

‘The Odyssey’ Has Solid Movie Reviews

Getty Main cast of The Odyssey

Universal Pictures lifted the review embargo for “The Odyssey” on July 15. So far, the movie has been extremely well received, with the critics’ score currently at 96% on Rotten Tomatoes. This is based on 229 reviews.

Overall, critics praise Nolan’s vision for Homer’s famed epic poem, also highlighting the cinematography and the need to see the film in IMAX. Additionally, critics are also praising the performances, especially those of Holland, Pattinson, and Damon.

The movie is also set to become a major box-office success in its opening weekend. According to Variety, it’s expected to open with between $90 and $100 million in the US. If this holds, it will become Nolan’s biggest debut since 2012’s “The Dark Knight Rises.”