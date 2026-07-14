Destin Daniel Cretton Previews ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Production

The filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton has become a highly influential figure within the MCU relatively recently. His first MCU film was the popular “Shang-Chi,” which quickly became beloved by fans. Cretton then went on to create what is arguably Marvel’s greatest show with “Wonder-Man.” Most recently, the incredible director has also been chosen to lead Spider-Man’s latest film, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” set to release this July.

The beloved filmmaker is clearly bringing his A-Game, according to several statements he gave in an interview with TIME Magazine. Cretton wants Spider-Man to feel more active than ever, while also being more grounded. This sounds like an incredibly tall task, but based on the trailers alone, Cretton has clearly delivered.

The Latest Spider-Man Film Is More ‘Grounded’ With the Combat

Spider-Man films have always been known for their action scenes. The Web Slinger’s unique powers allow the superhero to fight in a variety of unorthodox, but visually stunning ways. Previously, even in the MCU, many of these incredible scenes have been assisted with the use of CGI. Cretton wants to go in a completely different direction. The incredible director has claimed that, with Tom Holland’s help, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” will have more “in-camera” action than ever.

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Cretton claims that he wants the upcoming film’s action to be “more grounded” than before. However, since its a Spider-Man film, that doesn’t mean the action will be restricted to the actual ground. Each of Peter Parker’s movements is explosive. They are a spectacle in themselves, which is one of the franchise’s main cornerstones. If Spider-Man doesn’t move like a spider, then it simply isn’t the superhero fans know and love.

Based on his performance with “Shang-Chi” and “Wonder-Man,” Cretton clearly knows what fans want, and how to deliver some incredible action. At one point during filming, cherished actor and martial artist Jackie Chan visited the London set to supervise the action sequences. Chan was not only blown away by the team’s capability, but specifically by Holland’s dedication to the role. Like Chan, Holland prefers to do most of his own stunts, which could have created quite a kinship between the two.

Even Many of Spider-Man’s New Moves Are References Within Themselves

Many incredible action shots within the film are actually references. According to both Holland and Cretton, the pair have brought many Spider-Man comic covers to life within the film. Eagle-eyed fans will probably be incredibly engaged watching their favorite pages brought to the big screen. The MCU has largely been praised for its comic accuracy, with its more relevant characters, but this is taking things in an entirely new direction.

Getty Destin Daniel Cretton at WonderMan.

Holland has consistently been praised for his commitment to the character. He has clearly given the character his all and will continue to do so for as long as Marvel will let him. Holland has not only become a fan-favorite, but a testament to superhero character-acting. Just like Robert Downey Jr., many fans have even begun to claim that Holland was born to play the role.

All in all, Cretton may deliver the most engaging action sequences of the summer. His work on “Shang-Chi” was nothing short of incredible, and it will be interesting to see how that transfers to the world’s favorite Wall-Crawler. A great deal about the film has been revealed before release, but that likely means the movie has far more in store than fans could ever expect.