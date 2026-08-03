‘Big Brother 28’: Jason Shocked That Drew Ratted Him Out to Angela

Jason De Puy played “Big Brother 28” hard and fast. He got caught lying and was in two arguments with people in power. Puy revealed his reaction to Drew Campbell being the reason Angela Murray targeted him.

Jason Regrets Trusting Drew on ‘Big Brother 28′

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Puy told other houseguests that he pretended to bond with Murray. He told her that he lost his mother recently and felt like she could be his mom in the house. The “RuPaul’s Drag Race” contestant said he felt insecure with jocks in the house, and she sympathized.

Murray accused Puy of manipulating her at Rick Devens’ nomination ceremony. Campbell told her and Rick Devens that Puy planned to betray her and target the other icons.

“I did not know Drew had already talked to the icons,” Puy told the Cincinnati Enquirer. “I didn’t know that he ratted me out. Angela never saw me in the mirror, smiling. It was me telling Drew that Angela found out. So like Angela really played me in the moment at the table where she was like, ‘You smiled.'”

Puy regretted trusting Campbell. He was already safe in the first week, but he wanted to build relationships in the house. The drag queen said he would love to compete in “Big Brother” again.

The emotional strategy that Puy used was controversial. Murray told Puy that America will hate him for going against her. She won America’s vote that week. But things ended on a good note.

“People hated me, I learned,” he said. “My friends were like, ‘People were not on your side.’ But wild how […] they all shifted, jumped to my side in a short amount of time. That egg fight happened, and in just a couple of days it was the tea party.”

Julie Chen Moonves told him that he had fans. He was in the top three every time for the BB Time Capsule.

What Happened to Jason De Puy on ‘Big Brother’?

CBS Jason De Puy on ‘Big Brother 28’ Photo: CBS

July 30’s eviction episode started with Kamu Kirk’s nominations on the block: Puy, Mallory Aurichio, and LaTrice “Lala” Verrett. They competed in the blockbuster. Aurichio won and took herself off the block.

Puy knew his game was over. Kirk called him out at the tea party for promising multiple houseguests conflicting things. Puy said it was a strategy to save his game since he’s up against a large alliance that includes Kirk. He got his revenge on Kirk by following him around the house, banging on a teapot with a wooden spoon.

Puy was evicted with 12 votes against him. Moonves asked why he didn’t tell Murray, Devens, and Dee Valladares that he was also a reality TV icon who competed on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

“I don’t know,” he answered. “It came across my mind, but in a way I thought it would work against me in the house ’cause then I would’ve been lying this entire time to them.” He also thought blending in with the other cast members would lower his threat level.

Campbell’s strategy started to backfire. Murray and the rest of The Toolshed alliance noticed how much he spoke to people outside their alliance. They considered turning on him so he couldn’t use the other side of the house against them in the latest episodes. Time will tell if Campbell can get out of hot water.